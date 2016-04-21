European Factors to Watch-Shares seen higher at open with ECB in focus

(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets for site in development. See the bottom of the report)

LONDON, April 21 European stocks were seen opening higher on Thursday, with many investors focusing on a European Central Bank (ECB) meeting later in the day at which ECB President Mario Draghi is likely to drive home the case for ultra-loose monetary policy.

Financial spreadbetters at IG expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open up by 15 points, or 0.2 percent higher. Germany's DAX was seen up by 96 points or 0.9 percent higher, while France's CAC was seen up by 36 points, or 0.8 percent higher. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares near 5-1/2-month highs on oil's rally > US STOCKS-Wall St flirts with record high levels as companies report > Nikkei hits 5-week high on sliding yen, rising hopes of BOJ easing > TREASURIES-Yields rise to three week highs as oil prices gain > FOREX-Euro in crosshairs as ECB looms, giving dollar a break > PRECIOUS-Silver scales 11-month top, gold rises as commodities rally > METALS-London copper near 1-mth high, buoyed by commodity gains > Oil steadies as IEA expects biggest non-OPEC output fall in 25 years

Mike Dolan, Markets Editor EMEA. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)