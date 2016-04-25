European Factors to Watch- Shares seen opening mixed

(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets for site in development. See the bottom of the report)

LONDON, April 25 European stocks were seen opening mixed on Monday, continuining to consolidate after a strong week of gains which saw a top pan-European index hit three-month highs.

Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 8 points lower, or 0.1 percent, Germany's DAX to open 7 points higher, or 0.1 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open up 3 points, or 0.1 percent.

The FTSEurofirst 300 hit its highest level since January on Thursday, before falling 0.4 percent on Friday. The index remained up 1.6 percent for the week - its second straight weekly rise.

On Monday, Asian shares dropped on Monday as investors took profits from the currency's recent gains ahead of central bank meetings in the United States and Japan this week.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout)