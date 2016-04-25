European Factors to Watch- Shares seen opening mixed

(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK stock market
reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
for site in development. See the bottom of the report)
LONDON, April 25 European stocks were seen opening mixed on
Monday, continuining to consolidate after a strong week of gains which saw a top
pan-European index hit three-month highs.
Futures on the Euro STOXX 50 were flat. Futures on the German DAX
and the British FTSE were up 0.1 percent, while futures on the
French CAC fell 0.2 percent.
The FTSEurofirst 300 hit its highest level since January on
Thursday, before falling 0.4 percent on Friday. The index remained up 1.6
percent for the week - its second straight weekly rise.
On Monday, Asian shares dropped on Monday as investors took profits from the
currency's recent gains ahead of central bank meetings in the United States and
Japan this week.
Attention will be increasingly focused on European earnings season as it
gathers steam, although only a handful of companies reported numbers on Monday.
Dutch medical equipment and services company Philips beat earnings
expectations, and said it will likely seek an initial public offering of shares
for its lighting division, which would be the world's largest lighting maker as
a standalone company.
On the data front, the German IFO was due at 0800 GMT, with the business
climate index seen rising, according to traders.
COMPANY NEWS
BMW
China's auto market is normalising and the normalisation trend seen in the
country's auto market in 2015 will continue this year, said Ian Robertson, the
global chief of sales and marketing at BMW.
DEUTSCHE BANK
A dispute has arisen on Deutsche Bank's supervisory board over what some
members view as the bank's legal counsel's over-zealous response to scandals it
has been embroiled in, Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung
reported.
Separately, Postbank, still a part of Deutsche, is considering putting in
more automated processes to save on staff, according to a story due to run in
Sueddeutsche Zeitung on Monday. It did not give any details of anticipated
savings.
VOLKSWAGEN
VW brand chief executive Herbert Diess is confident that management and
labour will solve a dispute over cost-cutting at the core autos division and
signalled readiness on Sunday to meet some of workers' demands.
The carmaker is optimistic that its positive sales trend from the two
previous quarters will continue in China, the world's biggest auto market, its
China chief Jochem Heizmann said on Sunday.
EDF
The French utility has secured a new government-backed multibillion-euro
financing package ahead of making the final investment decision on its Hinkley
Point nuclear power plant project in Britain.
EDF will also extend the depreciation period for its nuclear plants this
year, its CEO said in a newspaper interview, an accounting move that will free
up cash for costly investment projects.
French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron said in a newspaper interview EDF
would take a final investment decision on Hinkley Point in September.
PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN
Emmanuel Macron said in the Journal du Dimanche that France was sitting on a
potential capital gain of hundreds of million euros on the 14 percent stake in
the Peugeot Citroen carmaker it acquired a few years ago.
ALTICE NUMERICABLES-SFR
Businessman Patrick Drahi has decided to bring together his French media
titles under the umbrella of his telecoms group SFR to create synergies, the
Journal du Dimanche newspaper said without citing sources. The deal will be
announced on Wednesday, the paper said.
FNAC /DARTY
Darty trade unions said in a joint statement on Friday they backed an offer
by Conforama, a unit of South African furniture retailer Steinhoff, to
buy Darty, against a rival bid from French retailer Fnac.
The statement from the CAT, CFDT, CFE-CGC, CFTC, CGT and FO unions said
Fnac's offer would be a complete failure on the job front while Conforama's
offer would insure the future of Darty.
NOVARTIS
The drugmaker aims to dispose of a 13.5 billion Swiss franc ($13.8 billion)
stake in its local rival Roche and has hired banks to support the sale
process, a Swiss paper reported on Sunday.
ABB
The Power Grids unit, which is under strategic review, had been "brought
into shape" and was "back within the margin target corridor", Chairman Peter
Voser said in an interview published by daily Neue Zuercher Zeitung on
Saturday.
FIAT CHRYSLER
The car maker said on Friday it is recalling more than 1.1 million cars and
SUVs worldwide because the vehicles may roll away after drivers exit.
SKY
Viacom's Paramount Pictures has offered EU regulators concessions
aimed at averting a possible fine over geographical restrictions within Europe
on movie licensing deals between Sky UK and six U.S. studios.
BHP BILLITON
Samarco Mineração SA, which is jointly owned by mining companies Vale SA
and BHP Billiton Plc, has not adopted measures to stop the leaking of
mine tailings as required by a court after a deadly dam burst, a prosecutor said
on Friday, an allegation that could delay the miner's return to operations.
ALFA LAVAL
The Swedish engineering group is due to report first-quarter results at 1045
GMT. Core profit is seen down 11 percent in a Reuters poll.
For more on the company, click on
SANDVIK
The Swedish metal-cutting tools and mining equipment firm is due to report
first-quarter results at 1130 GMT. Core profit is seen down 23 percent in a
Reuters poll.
For more on the company, click on
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
> Asia stocks, dollar slip as markets await Fed, BOJ meetings
> US STOCKS-Wall Street ends flat; Alphabet and Microsoft tumble
> Nikkei slips as investors take profits ahead of Fed, BOJ meetings
> TREASURIES-Yields at three-week highs before next week's Fed meeting
> FOREX-Yen hits 3-week low, sterling up after Obama's UK visit
> PRECIOUS-Gold steadies after slide, but investors cautious
> Shanghai aluminium near 10-month high amid slow restarts in China
> Oil falls as traders cash in after three weeks of gains
ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK stock market
reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon (see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
for site in development). In a real-time, multimedia format from 0600 London
time through the 1630 closing bell, it will include the best of our market
reporting, Stocks Buzz service, Eikon graphics, Reuters pictures, eye-catching
research and market zeitgeist. Breaking news and dramatic market moves will
continue to be alerted to all clients and we will continue to provide a short
opening story and comprehensive closing reports.
If you have any thoughts, suggestions or feedback on this,
please email mike.dolan@thomsonreuters.com.
Mike Dolan, Markets Editor EMEA.
(Reporting by Alistair Smout)