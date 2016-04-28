European Factors to Watch-Shares seen slightly lower at open

(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets for site in development. See the bottom of the report)

LONDON, April 28 European stocks were seen opening slightly lower on Thursday, weighed down by weaker commodity prices and a pullback on some Asian markets after the Bank of Japan held off on expanding monetary stimulus measures.

Financial spreadbetters at IG expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open down by 23 points, or 0.4 percent lower. Germany's DAX was seen down by 16 points, or 0.2 percent lower.

The Bank of Japan held off from expanding monetary stimulus on Thursday, defying market expectations for action even as soft global demand, an unwelcome yen rise and weak consumption threatened to derail a fragile economic recovery.

The yen soared and Japanese stocks slumped after the announcement caught off guard investors who had bet on additional stimulus measures. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ > US STOCKS-Wall St ticks up as hawkish Fed fears ebb; Apple weighs > Nikkei slumps after BOJ inaction disappoints investors > TREASURIES-Longer-dated U.S. bonds jump as Fed sticks to slow rate hike path > FOREX-Yen jumps after BOJ stands pat rather than increase stimulus > PRECIOUS-Gold erases early losses after dollar slides on BOJ > METALS-London copper turns flat as bulks drop on China > Crude oil prices take a breather after hitting 2016 highs

