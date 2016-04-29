European Factors to Watch-Shares seen lower, focus on earnings

(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK
LONDON, April 29 European equities headed for a
lower start on Friday, tracking losses on Wall Street and in
Asia, with investors focusing on company results for hints about
the market's direction in the near term.
Futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's
DAX, France's CAC and Britain's
FTSE were 0.6 to 1.1 percent lower.
On the earnings front, BASF, the world's largest
chemical company by sales, reported an 8 percent decline in
quarterly underlying operating profit. However, the decline was
smaller than feared.
AstraZeneca's underlying earnings fell 12 percent in
the first quarter, broadly in line with analyst expectations,
hit by drug patent expiries.
In the United States, U.S. stocks closed down on Thursday as
the Bank of Japan's shocking call to cap monetary stimulus
continued to rattle investors, while a late day decline in Apple
shares on remarks by billionaire investor Carl Icahn
added to selling pressure.
However, Amazon sweetened the mood a little after
the close by blowing away earnings expectations for its first
quarter, sending the stock up almost 13 percent.
Asia shares were under pressure, with MSCI's broadest index
of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan falling 0.4
percent.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which hit
a three-month high last week, closed 0.2 percent higher.
On the data front, German retail sales dropped by 1.1
percent in March, their biggest monthly fall in 1-1/2 years,
casting a shadow over expectations that consumer spending will
propel growth in Europe's largest economy as foreign trade
weakens.
COMPANY NEWS
BASF
The world's largest chemical company by sales reported an 8
percent decline in quarterly underlying operating profit as
lower crude prices weigh on its oil and gas division. However,
the numbers were smaller than feared.
ASTRAZENECA
The drugmaker's underlying earnings fell 12 percent in the
first quarter, broadly in line with analyst expectations, hit by
drug patent expiries.
SWISS RE
The world's second-largest reinsurer Swiss Re SRENH.S said
on Friday it expected challenging market conditions to continue
throughout 2016 as it posted a smaller-than-expected drop in
first-quarter net income.
SANOFI
The drugmaker said it was confident of winning the support
of Medivation shareholders for a possible takeover of
the U.S. cancer drug company as it reported higher quarterly
profit, helped by its Genzyme unit.
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND
Part-nationalised Royal Bank of Scotland risks
missing an end-2017 deadline to sell its Williams & Glyn brand,
it said on Thursday, raising doubts about how soon it will be
ready to pay dividends and return to private ownership.
ENI
Italian oil and gas group Eni swung to a net loss in the
first quarter of 792 million euros ($902 million) from a profit
of 832 million euros a year earlier due to weak oil prices and a
charge on its Saipem holding.
ENGIE
The French gas and power group said first-quarter core
earnings decreased 1.7 percent to 3.6 billion euros and revenue
dropped 14.3 percent to 18.9 billion due to falling power
prices.
CASINO
The French retailer said it closed the sale of Big C Vietnam
to Central Group, for an enterprise value of 1 billion euros. It
said it expected proceeds of 920 million.
REXEL
The energy products distributor confirmed its 2016 targets
after first-quarter recurring net profit rose 13.5 percent.
FIAT CHRYSLER
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV is in late-stage talks with
Alphabet Inc's self-driving car division for a
technology partnership, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing
a person familiar with the discussions.
GEMALTO
The digital security company confirmed its 2016 forecasts
after it posted flat first-quarter sales at constant exchange
rates.
AMUNDI
The French asset manager said first-quarter net income rose
1 percent as a corporate tax cut in France helped partly offset
"a challenging market environment" and risk aversion among
retail clients.
AREVA
The French state-controlled nuclear group said first-quarter
sales from its nuclear fuel and uranium unit as uranium
deliveries slowed.
BANKIA
Spain's state-owned lender Bankia posted on Friday a 3.3
percent fall in first quarter net profit from a year earlier as
lower provisions offset pressure from low interest rates.
BANCO POPULAR
Spain's Banco Popular posted on Friday a 2.6 percent rise in
first quarter net profit from a year earlier, as lower revenues
were offset by less provisions for bad loans.
IAG
IAG said on Friday Q1 operating profit was 155 million euros
compared to a consensus forecast of 145 million euros.
TELEFONICA
Spain's Telefonica on Friday posted a 6.7 percent drop in
first-quarter core profit to 3.376 billion euros , just missing
forecasts as lower currencies in key overseas markets more than
offset a slight business growth.
FERROVIAL
Australian immigration detention camp operator Broadspectrum
Ltd agreed to support a A$769 million ($586 million)
bid from Spain's Ferrovial SA after Papua New Guinea vowed to
shut its camp there, sending its share price soaring.
VINCI
The construction company posted a 1.8 percent decline in
first-quarter sales as a weaker contracting business, which
includes construction and road building, outpaced a robust
concessions activity.
EDF
Three major European utilities including EDF Italian unit
Edison are lining up rival bids for a big chunk of Italian oil
major Eni's retail gas and power business, sources said, in a
deal that could be worth up to $3.4 billion and reshape the
Italian retail energy industry.
ERAMET
France will lend up to 200 million euros to New Caledonia
nickel producer Societe Le Nickel (SLN), a unit of French
company Eramet, Prime Minister Manuel Valls said.
LINDE
The group reported first-quarter core profit slightly above
expectations and affirmed its guidance for the full year.
LABOUR STRIKE
Workers in the German metals and electrical industries
staged strikes on Friday after rejecting an offer from employers
in wage negotiations.
CARS
Some cars on French roads do not meet carbon dioxide limits,
but the government said it had not found any equipped with
software to cheat pollution tests.
DEUTSCHE BANK
The bank said late on Thursday that Georg Thoma, head of the
supervisory board's integrity committee, will resign, days after
a dispute in Deutsche Bank's supervisory board surfaced.
TELENOR
Chief financial officer Richard Aa and general counsel Paal
Wien Espen resign after beeing criticised by auditors Deloitte
for their handling of warnings by an internal whistleblower
about corruption allegations at Amsterdam-based Vimpelcom
.
DANSKE BANK
The Danish bank reported a first-quarter pre-tax profit
ahead of expectations on Friday.
NOVO NORDISK
The Danish drugmaker said its 2016 earnings before interest
and taxes would grow at a slower pace than earlier anticipated
as it reported a first-quarter operating profit roughly in line
with expectations.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash)