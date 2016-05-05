European Factors to Watch-European equity futures rise

(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets for site in development. See the bottom of the report)

LONDON May 5 European equity futures rose on Thursday, marking a slight stabilisation after sharp falls on the region's stock markets in previous sessions that had pushed a key index down to its lowest level in nearly four weeks.

Financial spreadbetters at IG expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open up by 25 points, or 0.4 percent higher, while Germany's DAX was seen up by 0.4 percent, or 38 points higher.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 1.2 percent on Wednesday, closing at its lowest level in nearly four weeks.

COMPANY NEWS:

ABI/SAB MILLER:

Australia's antitrust regulator on Thursday cleared beer giant Anheuser Busch Inbev SA's planned $100 billion takeover of rival SABMiller Plc , saying the deal would not adversely affect the domestic market.

AUTO STOCKS:

Japanese auto parts supplier Takata may have to expand its air bag recall, with affected vehicles worldwide seen doubling to 120 million, Nikkei reported.

BARCLAYS:

Barclays raised 603 million pounds in a Barclays Africa share sale.

BAYER:

Bayer AG said on Thursday its Regorafenib cancer treatment drug helped extend the lives of liver cancer sufferers according to the results of a Phase III clinical trial.

BT:

Britain's biggest broadband provider BT said it would spend 6 billion pounds on rolling out superfast fibre and 4G mobile connections in the next three years as it reported a better-than-expected 6 percent rise in full-year earnings.

FERROVIAL:

Spanish infrastructure firm Ferrovial on Wednesday posted a 7.4 percent fall in core profit from a year ago, hit by a depreciation in the British pound and falling activity in its building business that offset solid traffic on its motorways.

MORRISONS:

Morrisons, Britain's fourth largest supermarket, reported a further improvement in quarterly underlying sales on Thursday, suggesting its chief executive, now over a year into the job, might have stabilised the business.

REPSOL:

Spanish oil major Repsol on Thursday posted a 38 percent fall in first quarter adjusted net profit from a year ago to 572 million euros ($657 million), hit by low crude prices which offset a solid activity in the refining business.

RIO TINTO:

Mining giant Rio Tinto is not counting on an upturn in commodities markets anytime soon despite recent gains in prices of iron ore, its main source of revenue, as much of the world's economies continue to underperform.

ROLLS-ROYCE:

British engineering company Rolls-Royce stuck to its outlook for 2016, a year which it has already said would be challenging, with profit expected to halve due to changes in the aero-engine market and weak demand from energy customers.

RSA:

Insurer RSA reported a dip in Q1 net written premiums.

SMITH & NEPHEW:

Healthcare group Smith & Nephew said it continued to expect good underlying revenue growth in 2016. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares slip for 7th session, bonds well bid > US STOCKS-Wall St falls as data adds to growth worries; biotechs down > TREASURIES-Yields little changed on contrasting signals on U.S. economy > FOREX-Yen takes a step back, dollar enjoys a small bounce > PRECIOUS-Gold firms after three days of losses as equities drop > METALS-London copper near two-week lows as firm dollar sparks profit taking > Oil jumps on Canadian wildfire near oil sand fields, Libyan fighting

ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon (see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets for site in development). In a real-time, multimedia format from 0600 London time through the 1630 closing bell, it will include the best of our market reporting, Stocks Buzz service, Eikon graphics, Reuters pictures, eye-catching research and market zeitgeist. Breaking news and dramatic market moves will continue to be alerted to all clients and we will continue to provide a short opening story and comprehensive closing reports.

If you have any thoughts, suggestions or feedback on this, please email mike.dolan@thomsonreuters.com.

Mike Dolan, Markets Editor EMEA. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)