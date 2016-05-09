European Factors to Watch-Shares seen opening higher

(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK stock market
MILAN May 9 European stocks were seen opening higher on
Monday.
Financial spreadbetter IG expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 38
points higher, or 0.6 percent, and Germany's DAX to open 55 points
higher, or 0.6 percent.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0510 GMT:
> Asia stocks weaker after soft U.S. jobs, China trade data
> Wall St ends up after jobs report; S&P down for 2nd week
> Nikkei rises, snaps 6-day losing streak as yen's rise pauses
> Yields rise on signs of wage growth, Fed comments
> Dollar firmer vs yen, Aussie unfazed by weak China trade data
> Gold slips as dollar holds firm after U.S. jobs data
> Copper strikes 4-week trough as dollar stands tall
> Oil jumps on Canadian wildfire outages, markets eye Saudi reshuffle
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni)