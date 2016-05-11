European Factors to Watch-Shares seen steady at open

(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets for site in development. See the bottom of the report)

LONDON May 11 European stocks were seen opening steady on Wednesday, consolidating on solid gains made in the previous session.

Financial spreadbetters at IG expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open flat. Germany's DAX was seen up by 20 points, or 0.2 percent higher, while France's CAC was seen up by 4 points, or 0.1 percent higher.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed up 0.9 percent on Tuesday, while Greece's benchmark ATG equity index rose 3.1 percent to its highest level for 2016 after euro zone finance ministers offered to grant Greece some debt relief. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks turn lower on wary outlook; bonds firm > US STOCKS-Amazon delivers S&P 500 its best day in two months > Nikkei rises for third day on weak yen; earnings in focus > TREASURIES-Bonds steady after strong three-year note sale > FOREX-Dollar gives back gains after rise to two-week highs, yen firms > METALS-London copper near one-month trough amid China worries > Oil dips on record U.S. inventories; Canada output to improve soon

Mike Dolan, Markets Editor EMEA. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)