European Factors to Watch-Shares seen lower at open

LONDON May 12 European shares were seen opening lower on Thursday, with a pullback in oil prices and losses on Asian and U.S. equity indexes potentially impacting markets.

Financial spreadbetters at IG expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open down by 27 points, or 0.4 percent lower. Germany's DAX was also seen down by 27 points, or 0.3 percent lower, while France's CAC was seen down by 6 points, or 0.1 percent lower.

Asian shares fell on Thursday following a dismal day on Wall Street, while the dollar took a breather from this week's rebound and crude oil gave back some of its recent gains.

Oil prices fell on Thursday, dragged down by the gradual return of Canadian oil sands output, reversing a sharp rise the previous day when the U.S. government detailed an unexpected fall in crude inventories.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed down 0.5 percent on Wednesday. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares wilt, take cue from Wall Street > US STOCKS-Wall St slumps as Disney and Macy's slam consumer shares > Nikkei snaps 3-day winning streak; yen strength weighs on corporate profits > TREASURIES-Yields fall after strong 10-year note auction > FOREX-Dollar hamstrung by growth woes, fails to clear hurdle vs yen > METALS-London copper rises from near one-month low as dollar offers support > Oil prices fall as Canadian oil sands fields gradually return

Mike Dolan, Markets Editor EMEA. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)