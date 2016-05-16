CORRECTED-European Factors to Watch-Shares seen slightly lower

(Removes reference to Germany's DAX as the Frankfurt exchange is closed for holiday)

MILAN May 16 Financial spreadbetter CMC expected the FTSE 100 to open 13 points lower at 6,125 and the CAC40 to open 25 points lower at 4,295.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0518 GMT: > Japan leads Asia to modest gains despite China data; dollar steady > Wall Street drops at end of tough week for retailers > Nikkei climbs 1 pct as strong US data offsets China woes > Yield curve flattens on stronger U.S. economic data > Yen slips after initial rise on China growth worries > Gold up for 2nd day on China data, weaker stock markets > London copper clings to near 2-1/2 month low after soft China data > Oil prices jump as Goldman Sachs says market flips into deficit

(Reporting by Danilo Masoni)