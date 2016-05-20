European Factors to Watch-Shares seen higher

(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets for site in development. See the bottom of the report)

MILAN May 20 European stocks were seen opening higher on Friday.

Financial spreadbetter IG expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 62 points higher, or 1 percent and Germany's DAX to open 88 points higher, or 0.9 percent.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------ > Asian shares poised for weekly loss, Fed talk lifts dollar > S&P 500 hits lowest since March as rate fears deepen > Nikkei flat ahead of G7 meeting, Fed hike view curbs risk appetite > Prices rise as investors reduce bets for June rate hike > Dollar holds firm vs yen and euro on Fed hike view, pound bullish > Gold heads for biggest weekly drop in eight on Fed rate outlook > Copper firms, but faces third week of decline as dollar jumps > Oil prices rise as turmoil in Nigeria adds to global supply disruptions

ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon (see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets for site in development). In a real-time, multimedia format from 0600 London time through the 1630 closing bell, it will include the best of our market reporting, Stocks Buzz service, Eikon graphics, Reuters pictures, eye-catching research and market zeitgeist. Breaking news and dramatic market moves will continue to be alerted to all clients and we will continue to provide a short opening story and comprehensive closing reports.

If you have any thoughts, suggestions or feedback on this, please email mike.dolan@thomsonreuters.com.

Mike Dolan, Markets Editor EMEA.

(Reporting by Danilo Masoni)