版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 10月 19日 星期一 13:20 BJT

European Factors to Watch-Shares head for slightly lower open

LONDON, Oct 19 Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain's FTSE
100 to open about 4 points lower, or down 0.06 percent, Germany's DAX
 to fall 12 to 13 points, or as much as 0.13 percent, and France's CAC
40 to drop 4 to 6 points, or as much as 0.13 percent, on Monday.   
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0519 GMT: 
                                           LAST   PCT CHG       NET CHG
 S&P 500                               2,033.11    0.46 %          9.25
 NIKKEI                                18129.91   -0.89 %       -161.89
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                         429.58   -0.09 %         -0.37
 EUR/USD                                  1.137    0.21 %        0.0024
 USD/JPY                                 119.30    -0.1 %       -0.1200
 10-YR US TSY YLD                         2.028        --          0.01
 10-YR BUND YLD                           0.553        --          0.00
 SPOT GOLD                            $1,172.63   -0.36 %        -$4.27
 US CRUDE                                $47.00   -0.55 %         -0.26
 
 (Reporting by Atul Prakash)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐