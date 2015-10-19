版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 10月 19日 星期一 14:51 BJT

European Factors to Watch-Shares seen edging lower, focus on miners

(Updates futures prices, adds company news)
    LONDON, Oct 19 European shares headed for a slightly weaker open
on Monday after data showed China's economic growth dipped below 7 percent for
the first time since the global financial crisis.
    Commodity stocks will be in focus as prices of metals and crude oil fell
after China, the world's second-largest economy and the biggest metals consumer,
grew 6.9 percent between July and September from a year ago, against forecasts
of a 6.8 percent rise. 
    Futures for the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index,
Germany's DAX, France's CAC and Britain's FTSE 100 were
down between 0.1 and 0.2 percent by 0648 GMT.
    European shares closed at their highest level in five weeks in the
previous session.
    On the M&A front, shares in Germany's Wincor Nixdorf are expected
to surge more than 20 percent as U.S. automated teller machine maker Diebold
 has agreed to buy the company for 1.7 billion euros ($1.9
billion). 
    French food group Danone posted a higher-than-expected 4.6 percent
underlying rise in third-quarter sales, driven by strong baby food sales and as
its core dairy division returned to positive growth. 
    German retailer Metro said it was optimistic for the Christmas
trading period after like-for-like sales rose 1.3 percent in the final quarter
of its fiscal year. 
    In Switzerland, the anti-immigration Swiss People's Party (SVP) won the
biggest share of the vote in Sunday's national parliamentary election, keeping
pressure on Bern to introduce quotas on people moving from the European
Union. 

    COMPANY NEWS
    WINCOR NIXDORF 
    U.S. automated teller machine maker Diebold has agreed to buy
Germany's Wincor Nixdorf for 1.7 billion euros ($1.9 billion), the companies
said on Saturday. Diebold is offering 52.50 euros per share in cash and stock.
 

    DEUTSCHE BANK 
    The lender is splitting its investment bank into two separate units and is
removing three of its eight top executives as part of a broad strategic
overhaul. 
    The bank will pay $120 million as part of a settlement resolving investor
claims that several banks conspired to fix prices and limit competition in the
market for credit default swaps. 
    Bafin will finish its report on Deutsche Bank's manipulations of Libor
interest rates in the foreseeable future, president Felix Hufeld told
Boersen-Zeitung.
    
    DANONE 
    French food group Danone posted a higher-than-expected 4.6 percent
underlying rise in third-quarter sales on Monday, driven by strong baby food
sales and as its core dairy division returned to positive growth.
 
    
    METRO 
    German retailer Metro AG said it was optimistic for the Christmas trading
period after like-for-like sales rose 1.3 percent in the final quarter of its
fiscal year. 
    
    AIR FRANCE-KLM 
    Air France will cut less than a third of the 2,900 job cuts it proposed in a
2016/17 plan that triggered clashes with some staff, the chief executive of
parent company Air France-KLM said. 
    
    ITV 
    Britain's biggest free-to-air commercial broadcaster said it had agreed to
buy the TV business of Northern Irish network partner UTV for 100
million pounds ($154 million) in cash. 
    
    VOLKSWAGEN 
    The car maker is considering a reduction in temporary workers as part of its
efforts to offset the cost of the emissions scandal, the works council said on
Saturday. 
    Porsche SE has picked Hans Dieter Poetsch to succeed Winterkorn as CEO.
 
    
    OMV 
    Austria's OMV has revised its oil price assumptions for the coming years and
will take special charges in the third quarter of around 1 billion euros ($1.14
billion) in its upstream business, the energy group said on Monday.
 
    
    SHIRE 
    The drugmaker still hopes to launch its new dry eye drug lifitegrast next
year, despite a decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration not to approve
it based on current data, the firm's chief executive said on Monday.
 
    
    EDF 
    The French utility's chief executive said it hopes to announce a deal with
Chinese investors to build a nuclear plant at Hinkley Point, in Britain, in the
coming days. 
    
    BAYER 
    Bayer is interested in acquisitions and partnerships in crop science after
the partial disposal of its plastics business increased the German group's
firepower, Chief Executive Marijn Dekkers told the Financial Times. 
    
    ADIDAS 
    Germany's Football Association (DFB) said on Friday it was investigating a
6.7-million-euro ($7.61-million) payment from the country's 2006 World Cup
organising committee to Adidas-sponsored FIFA that may not have been used as
intended. 
    
    BMW 
    The car maker is planning to integrate Apple's CarPlay and Google's
 Android Auto technology for smartphone usage over car dashboard
displays, bowing to customers' demands after earlier rejecting a such move over
data security concerns, Automobilwoche reported.     
    
    UBS 
    The Swiss bank laid off a number of employees at its Puerto Rico arm last
week as it shrinks its business further in the U.S. territory. 
    
    SYNGENTA 
    A number of disgruntled Syngenta shareholders have set up an investor group
in an effort to push for change at the Swiss agricultural chemicals group.
 
      
    TAG IMMOBILIEN 
    The property group currently does not view itself as a big consolidator of
the German real estate industry, CFO Martin Thiel told Euro am Sonntag. The
refugee crisis is opening up opportunities for the company, and several hundred
flats will be let to refugees until year-end, he added. 
    
    AIR LIQUIDE 
    The industrial gases company said it signed a new contract with ITER-India
for the design and manufacture of 19 cryogenic lines for the ITER project. This
latest contract brings to around 250 million euros the total amount signed by
Air Liquide for the ITER project. 
    
    CHRISTIAN DIOR 
    The luxury group said first-quarter revenue rose 7 percent on an organic
basis to 9.05 billion euros. 
    
    DIAGEO 
    Shares in Australia's Treasury Wine Estates Ltd jumped to a record
on Monday as investors cheered its $552 million purchase of most of Diageo's
U.S. and British wine operations, along with plans to issue shares to fund the
offer. 
    
    BOIRON 
    The homeopathy company posted a 2.4 percent drop in third-quarter revenue to
168 million euros and said full-year operating income may not reach the same
level as last year. 
     
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0519 GMT: 
                                           LAST   PCT CHG       NET CHG
 S&P 500                               2,033.11    0.46 %          9.25
 NIKKEI                                18129.91   -0.89 %       -161.89
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                         429.58   -0.09 %         -0.37
 EUR/USD                                  1.137    0.21 %        0.0024
 USD/JPY                                 119.30    -0.1 %       -0.1200
 10-YR US TSY YLD                         2.028        --          0.01
 10-YR BUND YLD                           0.553        --          0.00
 SPOT GOLD                            $1,172.63   -0.36 %        -$4.27
 US CRUDE                                $47.00   -0.55 %         -0.26
  > Asia stocks near 2-mth highs, China GDP calms hard-landing fears 
  > Wall St closes up, registers third week of gains 
  > Nikkei pares early losses as nervous investors digest China data 
  > Yields edge higher on revised U.S. industrial data 
  > Dollar firm on Fed hike prospects, Aussie inches up after China GDP 
  > Gold dips as U.S. data boosts rate hike prospects 
  > METALS-London copper slips to near one-week low as China growth dims 
  > Oil prices slip as China Q3 GDP growth falls 

 (Reporting by Atul Prakash)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐