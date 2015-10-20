European Factors to Watch-Shares seen opening flat

(Adds company news items) LONDON, Oct 20 European stocks were seen opening flat on Tuesday. Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open down by 1-2 points, or flat in percentage terms. Germany's DAX was seen opening down by 4-7 points, flat to down by 0.1 percent, while France's CAC was also seen down by 1-2 points, again flat in percentage terms. On the macroeconomic front, German producer prices data and euro zone current account data is due out later in the day, along with some U.S. construction data. European equities closed higher on Monday, lifted by gains at Deutsche Bank and pharmaceutical stocks, although weak Chinese data hurt commodity shares. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed up 0.2 percent at 1,438.49 points, while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index also rose 0.2 percent. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0526 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2,033.66 0.03 % 0.55 NIKKEI 18,197.06 0.36 % 65.83 EUR/USD 1.1328 0.04 % 0.0004 USD/JPY 119.48 0 % 0.0000 10-YR US TSY 2.016 -- -0.01 YLD 10-YR BUND 0.559 -- -0.01 YLD SPOT GOLD $1,168.20 -0.18 % -$2.10 US CRUDE $46.09 0.44 % 0.20 > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia slips as commodities languish, Canada vote weighs on loonie > US STOCKS-Wall St near flat; energy shares weigh while tech helps > Nikkei up slightly in cautious trade before key central bank meetings > TREASURIES-U.S. long-rated debt yields rise as Chinese data soothe > FOREX-Euro takes back some ground lost to dollar ahead of ECB > PRECIOUS-Gold extends losses to 4th day on US rate hike uncertainty > METALS-London copper steady as China demand headwinds drag > Oil prices nudge up on short-covering; glut, economy concerns persist COMPANY NEWS: ACTELION : Actelion raised its 2015 earnings forecast as sales of its new drug to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension beat analyst expectations. CREDIT AGRICOLE : France's Credit Agricole SA has agreed to pay U.S. authorities $787 million to resolve accusations it illegally moved money through the U.S. financial system in violation of sanctions against Iran, Sudan, and other countries, according to a person familiar with the matter. DEUTSCHE BANK : Deutsche Bank AG erroneously paid $6 billion to a U.S. hedge fund client after a junior trader processed the wrong figure, the Financial Times reported. The bank recovered the amount from the client the next day and the incident was reported to the U.S. Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and the UK Financial Conduct Authority, the newspaper reported. The trade was processed by a junior member of the bank's London-based forex sales team in June while his boss was on a holiday, the FT reported, citing two people familiar with the matter. Deutsche Bank was not immediately available for comment. DEUTSCHE TELEKOM : Deutsche Telekom AG is expected to file an antitrust complaint with European competition authorities against Google Inc, the New York Times reported on Monday, citing people with direct knowledge of the discussions. EDF : China is set to take a 33.5 percent stake in a 16-billion-pound ($25-billion) nuclear power project being built by French utility EDF at Hinkley Point in southwest England, Les Echos newspaper reported on its website on Monday. LUFTHANSA : The latest round of talks between German airline Lufthansa and its cabin crew workers has failed, with union UFO rejecting the German airline's latest offers as "missing the point". MOBISTAR : Belgian mobile phone operator Mobistar on Tuesday said it would beat its 2015 guidance, after a solid third quarter driven by higher customer spending. SAP : Europe's biggest software company SAP on Tuesday confirmed its strong third-quarter results and said its newer Internet-based cloud business could top full-year targets in the fourth quarter, the software company's most important period. SWEDBANK : Swedish bank Swedbank reported a bigger than expected fall in third quarter net earnings on Tuesday as lower customer activity weighed on trading results. TELIASONERA : Swedish telecom operator TeliaSonera posted third-quarter core profit above market expectations on Tuesday and said it expected 2015 core profit slightly below the 2014 level on a like-for-like basis, hit by lower margins in Kazakhstan. TELEKOM AUSTRIA : America Movil unit Telekom Austria reiterated on Monday its 2015 outlook of broadly flat revenues and its plans to invest between 700 million euros and 750 million euros ($793-849 million) this year. UNICREDIT : UniCredit is considering the sale of retail and small and medium enterprise (SME) finance businesses at its central and eastern European arm Bank Austria, two sources close to the matter said on Monday. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)