European Factors to Watch-Equity futures rise to extend ECB-led rally

* Adds company news items

    LONDON, Oct 23 European equity futures rose on Friday, extending
a rally from the previous session that was caused by signs of further monetary
support in future from the European Central Bank (ECB).
    Futures on the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index rose 0.9
percent. Germany's DAX futures climbed 1.1 percent, France's CAC futures
 rose 0.9 percent while Britain's FTSE 100 futures advanced 0.4
percent.
    The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index ended up 2.1 percent on
Thursday, while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index 
climbed 2.5 percent after the ECB decided to stick with its monetary support
programme and reassess in December whether further measures might be needed.
 
   
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0609 GMT                       
                                   LAST   PCT CHG  NET CHG
 S&P 500                       2,052.51    1.66 %    33.57
 NIKKEI                       18,825.30    2.11 %   389.43
 EUR/USD                         1.1106       0 %   0.0000
 USD/JPY                         120.62   -0.03 %  -0.0400
 10-YR US TSY                     2.025        --     0.00
 YLD                                               
 10-YR BUND                       0.499        --     0.00
 YLD                                               
 SPOT GOLD                    $1,169.11     0.3 %    $3.46
 US CRUDE                        $45.52    0.31 %     0.14
 
    COMPANY NEWS:
    CABLE & WIRELESS /LIBERTY GLOBAL :
    Liberty Global Plc is in talks with Cable & Wireless
Communications Plc about a potential deal to unite two companies backed
by billionaire cable pioneer John Malone and extend Liberty's reach in the
Caribbean. 
    
    CAIXABANK:
    Spain's Caixabank posted a 26 percent rise in third-quarter net
profit on Friday, though lending margins came under pressure despite a string of
acquisitions that have helped to boost customer numbers. 
    
    CREDIT SUISSE :
    Credit Suisse said on Thursday it would give up its role as a primary dealer
in all European government bond markets to help meet tougher Swiss financial
regulations outlined a day earlier. 
    
    ERICSSON :
    Swedish mobile telecom equipment maker Ericsson posted
third-quarter sales and operating profit below market expectations on Friday,
weighed down by its key networks unit. 
    
    FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE :
    The dialysis specialist is acquiring Israel-based peer Nephromor for about
350 million shekel ($90.15 million), Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported,
citing industry sources. FMC confirmed to FAZ that it was in talks to buy
dialysis centres in Israel, declining to disclose the price.
    
    KERING :
    Kering's flagship luxury brand Gucci posted a 0.4 percent drop in
third-quarter comparable sales in the third quarter, in line with expectations,
as a surge in tourist shopping in Western Europe and Japan outweighed weakness
in China. 
    
    MAERSK :
    A.P. Moller-Maersk said on Friday it downgraded its profit
outlook for 2015 by $0.6 billion to an underlying result of around $3.4 billion.
 
    
    POSTE ITALIANE:
    Italy is set to raise up to 3.4 billion euros ($3.8 billion) from a stock
market listing of state-owned post office operator Poste Italiane, sources close
to the matter said on Thursday. 
    
    VOLKSWAGEN :
    Volkswagen is looking into whether more vehicles contain
software capable of cheating diesel emissions tests, it said on Thursday,
potentially increasing the cost and disruption of a scandal that has rocked
Europe's biggest carmaker. 
    
    VOLVO :
    Sweden's Volvo forecast another year of growth in the European
heavy-duty truck market but slowing or flat sales in most other major markets
next year, while sweeping cost cuts drove a bigger than expected rise in
third-quarter core profit. 
    
    WILLIAM HILL :
    Britain's biggest bookmaker William Hill Plc said it expected
full-year operating profit to be near the lower end of analysts' expectations
after a weak third quarter. 
    

 (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

