European Factors to Watch on Wednesday Oct 28

LONDON, Oct 28 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE
100 to open 1 to 4 points higher, or up as much as 0.1 percent,
Germany's DAX to open up 30 to 32 points, or as much as 0.3 percent
higher, and France's CAC 40 to open 17 to 18 points higher, or up 0.4
percent.
MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:
Heineken NV Q3 2015 Heineken NV
Trading Update
Red Electrica Corporacion Q3 2015 Red Electrica
SA Corporacion SA Earnings
Release
Deutsche Boerse AG Q3 2015 Deutsche Boerse AG
Earnings Release
Linde AG Q3 2015 Linde AG Earnings
Release
Heineken Holding NV Q3 2015 Heineken NV
Trading Update
Numericable SFR SA Q3 2015 Numericable SFR SA
Earnings Release
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Q3 2015 Fiat Chrysler
NV Automobiles NV Earnings
Release
Altice NV Q3 2015 Altice NV Earnings
Release
Volkswagen AG Q3 2015 Volkswagen AG
Earnings Release
Abertis Infraestructuras Nine Months 2015 Abertis
SA Infraestructuras SA
Earnings Release
Snam SpA Q3 2015 Snam SpA Earnings
Release
Next PLC Q3 2015 Next PLC Trading
Statement Release
Telenor ASA Q3 2015 Telenor ASA
Earnings Release
Statoil ASA Q3 2015 Statoil ASA
Earnings Release
UCB SA Q3 2015 UCB SA Earnings
Release
GEA Group AG Q3 2015 GEA Group AG
Earnings Release
Skanska AB Q3 2015 Skanska AB
Earnings Release
British American Tobacco Nine Months 2015 British
PLC American Tobacco PLC
Trading Statement Release
Lloyds Banking Group PLC Q3 2015 Lloyds Banking
Group PLC Interim
Management Statement
Standard Life PLC Q3 2015 Standard Life PLC
AUA and Flows Update
Release
GlaxoSmithKline PLC Q3 2015 GlaxoSmithKline
PLC Earnings Release
Compagnie de Saint Gobain Q3 2015 Compagnie de Saint
SA Gobain SA Corporate Sales
Release
MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) :
0700 DE GfK Consumer Sentiment
0700 DE Import Prices
0745 FR Consumer Confidence
0900 IT Business, Consumer confidence
1100 US Mortgage data
1230 US Adv Goods Trade balance
1800 US Fed Funds Target Rate
(Reporting by Alistair Smout)