European Factors to Watch-Stocks set to rise with earnings, Fed in focus

LONDON Oct 28 European shares are seen edging higher on
Wednesday as investors digest a flurry of earnings reports ahead of a Federal
Reserve policy decision later in the day.
Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 1 to 4
points higher, or up as much as 0.1 percent, Germany's DAX to open up
30 to 32 points, or as much as 0.3 percent higher, and France's CAC 40
to open 17 to 18 points higher, or up 0.4 percent.
Pharmaceutical firm GlaxoSmithKline, beverage maker Heineken
and scandal-hit Volkswagen are among the companies to report results
on Wednesday.
With a quarter of STOXX Europe 600 companies having reported
results, 59 percent have beaten or met expectations, Thomson Reuters Starmine
data showed.
After European markets shut on Wednesday, Federal Reserve is expected to
keep interest rates unchanged and may struggle to convince skeptical investors
it can tighten monetary policy before the end of the year in the face of U.S.
and global economic headwinds.
The FTSEurofirst 300 closed 1 percent lower on Tuesday, edging
further away from two-month highs hit late last week.
COMPANY NEWS
VONTOBEL
The Swiss bank expects to post a better result in 2015 than the year before,
it said in a third-quarter business update on Wednesday, and is open to making
more buys to boost its private banking and asset management arms.
STATOIL
The Norwegian oil major posted a third-quarter adjusted operating profit
lower than forecasts and said it would cut its capital expenditure for 2015 by
another $1 billion as the oil industry struggles on with low crude prices.
TELENOR
The Norwegian telecoms firm reported third-quarter core earnings above
expectations but still revised down its full year revenue and margin guidance
due to a failed merger in Denmark.
SOFTWARE AG
The company reported its third-quarter net profit rose to 44.8 million euros
from 30.4 million. It had already published preliminary figures on Oct. 13 and
raised its full-year guidance.
LVMH
The world's biggest luxury group appointed Anish Melwani to head operations
in North America, starting Jan. 4.
REE
Red Electrica said net profit rose to 448.8 million euros in the first nine
months of the year from 414.8 million euros a year earlier.
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO
Europe's largest commercial real estate company said nine-month sales rose
2.1 percent to 1.43 billion euros and confirmed its full-year guidance.
TECHNIP
The oil services company said it won a contract to supply its proprietary
ethylene technology and PDP to PTTGC America LLC (PTTGCA), a subsidiary of
Thailand's PTT Global Chemical, for a 1,000 KTA grassroots ethane cracker to be
located in Belmont County, Ohio.
SOCIETE GENERALE, CREDIT AGRICOLE
Europe's biggest asset manager Amundi said its net income fell 15 percent in
the third quarter and assets under management declined, hit by market turbulence
due to worries about the global impact of a Chinese economic
slowdown.
MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) :
0700 DE GfK Consumer Sentiment
0700 DE Import Prices
0745 FR Consumer Confidence
0900 IT Business, Consumer confidence
1100 US Mortgage data
1230 US Adv Goods Trade balance
1800 US Fed Funds Target Rate
