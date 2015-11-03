European Factors to Watch-Equity futures rise

(Adds futures prices, company news items)

LONDON Nov 3 European equity futures rose on Tuesday, building on momentum from the previous session that was driven by solid regional economic data and expectations of monetary support from the European Central Bank (ECB).

Futures for the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 and Germany's DAX futures rose 0.1 percent. France's CAC futures rose 0.2 percent while Britain's FTSE 100 futures advanced 0.4 percent.

Technology shares could get a boost after the U.S. technology-dominated Nasdaq index on Monday closed at its highest level in more than 15 years.

However, Volkswagen shares could come under pressure after U.S environmental regulators said late on Monday that VW used devices to cheat air pollution tests in diesel luxury vehicles.

European shares had a positive start to the week on Monday after business surveys (PMIs) from around the euro zone beat expectations, while Commerzbank's better-than-expected results brightened a mixed picture for earnings season.

Traders also noted supportive comments from the European Central Bank (ECB) after its president, Mario Draghi, said in an interview over the weekend that it was ready to do what it takes to keep its medium-term inflation target on course.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------ > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks break 5-day losing streak but outlook wary > US STOCKS-Wall St climbs, led by energy, healthcare; Nasdaq 100 hits 15-year high > TREASURIES-Yields rise on continued bets on Fed rate hike in Dec. > FOREX-Dollar treads water, Aussie edges up after RBA stands pat > PRECIOUS-Gold stuck near 4-week low on U.S. rate hike view > METALS-Copper gains on China data, aluminium up on Alcoa cut > Crude oil prices remain under pressure from oversupply

COMPANY NEWS:

STANDARD CHARTERED :

Standard Chartered Plc announced plans on Tuesday to raise $5.1 billion in new capital via a rights issue, as well as new goals for cost cutting and core capital ratio as new Chief Executive Bill Winters set out his strategy for the lender.

UBS :

UBS, Switzerland's biggest bank, on Tuesday posted a bigger than expected year-on-year rise in third-quarter net profit.

VOLKSWAGEN /PORSCHE :

Volkswagen used devices to cheat air pollution tests in diesel luxury vehicles, U.S. environmental regulators said on Monday, in a new blow to the automaker already reeling from similar allegations regarding millions of smaller diesel engines.

AREVA :

French President Francois Hollande said on Tuesday during a state visit to China that he believes there is a role for Chinese investment in the recapitalisation of state-owned nuclear group Areva.

BNP PARIBAS /KLEPIERRE :

French bank BNP Paribas said on Tuesday it sold its 6.5 percent stake in property group Klepierre for about 829 million euros ($914 million).

BMW :

BMW posted a surprise increase in third-quarter operating profit as strong sales in higher-margin core European markets outweighed weak demand in China.

BARCLAYS :

Barclays Plc agreed to pay $94 million to settle U.S. antitrust litigation in which investors accused 11 banks of conspiring to manipulate the benchmark European Interbank Offered Rate (Euribor) and related derivatives.

HUGO BOSS :

German fashion house Hugo Boss said on Tuesday it expects sales and earnings to recover in the fourth quarter after a slowdown in China and more hesitant tourist shoppers in the United States hurt its third-quarter results.

KLOECKNER :

German steel distributor Kloeckner swung to a net loss in the third quarter thanks to pressure from cheap imports and slow demand in anticipation of a further fall prices in as well as a collapse in prices for scrap.

SABMILLER :

Molson Coors Brewing Co is in advanced talks to buy SABMiller's majority stake in their American joint venture, the Financial Times reported. No agreement has yet been reached and a deal could still fall apart.

SANOFI :

Sanofi and BioNTech said they signed a collaboration and licence agreement to discover and develop up to five cancer immunotherapies, the companies said in a statement on Tuesday.

VONOVIA :

Property group Vonovia raised its earnings guidance for the year after its key operating profit more than doubled to 432 million euros ($476 million) in the first nine months, helped by the quick integration of a clutch of acquisitions. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)