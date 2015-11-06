European Factors to Watch-Shares seen opening flat

LONDON Nov 6 European stocks were seen opening flat on Friday, with many investors focusing on U.S. jobs data later in the day, for a sense of whether or not the U.S. Federal Reserve may raise interest rates next month.

Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open up by 3-12 points, or flat to 0.2 percent higher.

Spreadbetters also gave a range for Germany's DAX opening between down by 7 points and up by 12 points, representing a possible fall or gain of 0.1 percent at the open, while they gave a range for France's CAC 40 to open from 7 points down or 1 point up at the open, marking a flat to slightly weaker start for the Paris market.

Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen and New York Fed President William Dudley said this week that the U.S. was ready for higher interest rates if upcoming economic data justified them.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)