European Factors to Watch-Equity futures flat

LONDON Nov 6 European equity futures were flat on Friday, with
many investors focusing on U.S. jobs data later in the day, for a sense of
whether or not the U.S. Federal Reserve may raise interest rates next month.
Futures on the Euro STOXX 50 and Germany's DAX were flat,
although futures for France's CAC and Britain's FTSE 100 rose
between 0.1-0.3 percent.
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen and New York Fed President William Dudley
said this week that the U.S. was ready for higher interest rates if upcoming
economic data justified them.
The median forecast for October nonfarm payrolls in a Reuters poll of
economists is an increase of 180,000, above slightly sluggish job growth of
142,000 in September. The data is due at 1330 GMT.
There were some weak results out from leading European companies on Friday,
with steelmaker ArcelorMittal cutting its outlook, telecoms group
Telefonica reporting lower profits while luxury goods company Richemont
warned of a challenging second half.
According to data from Thomson Reuters StarMine, 52 percent of companies on
the European STOXX 600 index have beaten or met market forecasts with
their third quarter results so far, although earnings guidance has been cut for
the fourth quarter.
Data on Friday also showed that German industrial output suffered posted its
steepest drop in more than a year in September, suggesting a slowdown in
emerging markets was leaving its mark on Europe's biggest economy.
BHP Billiton shares could also come under pressure, following a fall
in the company's Australian-listed shares after a dam holding back waste water
from an iron ore mine in Brazil owned by Vale and BHP burst on
Thursday.
COMPANY NEWS:
ALLIANZ :
German insurer Allianz SE posted a larger than expected 15 percent
decline in net profit in the third quarter, hit by outflows in asset management
and declines in insurance.
ARCELORMITTAL :
ArcelorMittal, the world's largest producer of steel, on Friday
cut its 2015 profit outlook, saying steel prices had fallen because of cheap
Chinese exports.
ASTRAZENECA :
Britain's AstraZeneca Plc said on Friday it had agreed to buy ZS
Pharma, paying a total $2.7 billion for its proprietary technology to
develop novel treatments for hyperkalaemia, or high potassium levels.
BHP BILLITON :
A dam holding back waste water from an iron ore mine in Brazil that is owned
by Vale and BHP Billiton burst on Thursday, devastating a
nearby town with mudslides and leaving officials in the remote region scrambling
to assess casualties.
BASF :
BASF is putting its steel coatings business up for sale, in a
deal that could value the business at up to about 500 million euros ($540
million), several people familiar with process said.
CARS:
A group of investors has written to EU policymakers calling for tougher
rules to control testing of car emissions as the best means of preserving
shareholder value. The European Union last week agreed a compromise on new
testing rules that allows vehicles to carry on emitting more than twice official
pollution limits, despite the outcry caused by the Volkswagen
emissions scandal.
FNAC /DARTY :
Books and music retailer Fnac said on Friday that it had raised
its offer for electrical goods company Darty in an agreed deal that
would create a French market leader in white goods.
LUFTHANSA :
Lufthansa's main cabin crew union said a week-long strike would start on
Friday at the German carrier, after last-minute talks between staff and
management over early retirement benefits and pensions broke down.
RICHEMONT :
Cartier owner Richemont said it expected a challenging second half
of its fiscal year after net profit in the first half to September grew less
than expected, as strong demand for high-end jewellery could not make up for
weaker luxury watch sales in Hong Kong.
SANOFI :
Sanofi said investment in products to compensate for declining
diabetes sales will prevent significant profit growth in the next two years,
adding that earnings would outpace sales from 2018.
TELECOM ITALIA :
Telecom Italia has decided to go ahead with a conversion of its
more than six billion saving shares into ordinary stock to raise
cash, in a move which would dilute the grip on the company of its two French
investors.
TELEFONICA :
Spanish telecoms group Telefonica on Friday posted a 1.9 percent
fall in third-quarter net profit to 884 million euros ($961 million), missing
analysts' forecast, although its home unit reported rising sales for the first
time since 2008. #
VOLKSWAGEN :
Volkswagen's luxury diesel cars in Europe are fitted with the
same software that American regulators say was used to cheat emissions tests in
the United States, the carmaker said on Thursday.
VOPAK :
Dutch oil and chemicals storage company Vopak said on Friday it
remains cautious on demand at its terminals supplying the Chinese market, as it
reported 9-month earnings slightly below analysts' expectations.
