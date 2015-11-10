European Factors to Watch-Shares seen opening higher

MILAN Nov 10 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 19-28 points higher, or 0.30-0.44 percent, Germany's DAX to open 34-39 points higher, or 0.31-0.36 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 22-29 points higher, or 0.45-0.59 percent. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------
> Asian shares slide to 1-month low on Fed, global growth concerns > Wall St indexes drop 1 pct as rate hike looms > Nikkei slips as Wall St, soft China data hit investor sentiment > U.S. bonds slip on rate-hike bets, supply > Dollar edges back toward highs inspired by Fed-hike bets > Gold stuck near 3-month low as U.S. rate hike looms > Copper heads for six-year low on China, dollar drag > Crude oil rises after OPEC says market to be balanced in 2016
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni)
更多 公司新闻(英文)
Two China real estate consultancies halt monthly home price data
BEIJING, Jan 20 At least two major Chinese private providers of home price data have stopped publishing the figures, at a time when economists are split whether the red-hot property market will remain a driver of the economy in 2017.
GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar lower, stocks flat as caution creeps in ahead of Trump inauguration
* Safe-haven assets in demand, gold set for 4th week of gains