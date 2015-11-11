European Factors to Watch on Wednesday November 11

LONDON, Nov 11 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE
100 to open up 22 to 27 points, or up to 0.4 percent higher, Germany's
DAX to open 37 to 41 points higher, or up 0.4 percent, and France's CAC
40 to open 16 to 20 points higher, or up 0.4 percent.
MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:
UniCredit SpA Q3 2015 Unicredit SpA Earnings
Release
Terna Rete Elettrica Q3 2015 Terna Rete Elettrica
Nazionale SpA Nazionale SpA Earnings Release
Endesa SA Q3 2015 Endesa SA Earnings
Release
SSE PLC Half Year 2016 SSE PLC
Earnings Release
Barratt Developments PLC Barratt Developments PLC
Trading Statement Release
Koninklijke Ahold NV Q3 2015 Koninklijke Ahold NV
Earnings Release
Deutsche Post AG Q3 2015 Deutsche Post AG
Earnings Release
Carlsberg A/S Q3 2015 Carlsberg A/S Earnings
Release
E.ON SE Q3 2015 E.ON SE Earnings
Release
Henkel & Co KGaA AG Q3 2015 Henkel & Co KGaA AG
Earnings Release
MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) :
0700 DE Wholesale Price Index
0930 GB Claimant count, ILO unemployment, average earnings
1200 US Mortgage Market index, MBA Purchase
1600 CA TR IPSOS PCSI
1600 US TR IPSOS PCSI
(Reporting by Alistair Smout)