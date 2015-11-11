European Factors to Watch-Shares to edge higher with China in focus

(Adds quote, futures)
LONDON Nov 11 European shares were set to edge higher on
Wednesday, continuing a recovery from falls earlier in the week, as investors
digested the latest batch of data from China.
Futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Britain's FTSE 100,
France's CAC, Germany's were up 0.1-0.4 percent.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 closed up 0.2 percent at 1,484.50 on
Tuesday, turning higher after the euro hit a 7-month low against the dollar. The
index remains down 1 percent so far this week.
European shares were set to rise following modest gains on Wall Street, with
the commodities sector set to be in focus after mixed data from China.
Growth in China's factory output eased in October while that for retail
sales edged up and investment inched lower, indicating persistent downward
pressures on the economy that may require further policy support.
"The weaker industrial output figures could apply further pressure to
commodities today as demand growth continues to soften," Craig Erlam, senior
market analyst at OANDA, said in a note, adding that the broader market seemed
resilient to weaker numbers from China.
"There was a fear that this could have been a trigger for another sell-off
but Chinese markets in particular have been very resilient as any weakness in
the data makes more monetary easing even more likely."
Among earnings reports, Germany's E.ON continued to suffer from
record-low wholesale prices and posted its biggest ever net loss following 8.3
billion euros ($8.92 billion) in impairment charges on its German power plants
and oil and gas activities.
With 79 percent of STOXX 600 companies having reported results, 50
percent have missed earnings expectations.
COMPANY NEWS
ROCHE
The biggest cancer drug maker won U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval
for Cotellic to be used in combination with the company's Zelboraf drug to treat
BRAF V600 mutation-positive advanced melanoma.
NOVARTIS
Novartis said its heart failure medicine Entresto(TM) cuts 30-day hospital
readmissions.
LUFTHANSA
Lufthansa cancels 930 flights on Wednesday after cabin crews continued what
is shaping up to be the longest strike in the German airline's history, even
after a court ruled it must stop Tuesday's walkout at one airport.
VOLKSWAGEN
The carmaker has dampened hopes for quick results from an investigation into
its rigging of diesel emissions tests and said developing a fix for the affected
cars rather than finding the root cause of the manipulations is its top
priority.
ENDESA
Spain's Endesa said earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 2.8 billion euros ($3.0 billion) in the first 9
months, up 11.5 percent from a year earlier
GAMESA
Spanish wind power company Gamesa posted in-line results on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Alistair Smout)