European Factors to Watch-Shares seen opening lower

MILAN Nov 13 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 29-31 points lower, or around 0.5 percent, Germany's DAX to open 61-68 points lower, or around 0.6 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 32-34 points lower, or around 0.7 percent.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------ > Asian shares skid as commodities revisit six-year lows > Wall St suffers biggest drop since September > Nikkei tumbles, snaps 7-day winning streak as commodity stocks weigh > U.S. bond prices dip on 30-year, corporate supplies > Dollar stalls as risk appetite wanes on tumbling equities > Gold, platinum at multi-year lows on fund outflows > London copper near 6-yr lows, eyes fourth weekly drop > U.S. oil falls to lowest in over two months on swelling inventories

(Reporting by Danilo Masoni)