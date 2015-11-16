European Factors to Watch-Shares seen opening lower

MILAN Nov 16 European stocks were seen opening lower on Monday.
Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 41-45
points lower, or around 0.70 percent, Germany's DAX to open 126-145
points lower, or 1.2-1.3 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 105-111
points lower, or 2.2-2.3 percent.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni)