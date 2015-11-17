版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 11月 17日 星期二 14:18 BJT

European Factors to Watch-Shares seen opening sharply higher

LONDON, Nov 17 Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain's FTSE
100 to open 89 to 99 points higher, or up as much as 1.6 percent,
Germany's DAX to gain 117 to 131 points, or up as much as 1.2 percent,
and France's CAC 40 to rise 64 to 69 points, or up as much as 1.4
percent, on Tuesday.
    The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index ended 0.2 percent higher at
1,460.76 points in the previous session.
       
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0616 GMT: 
                                          LAST  PCT CHG    NET CHG
 S&P 500                              2,053.19   1.49 %      30.15
 NIKKEI                               19630.63   1.22 %     236.94
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP      <.MIAPJ0000       410.33   1.47 %       5.94
                      PUS>                               
 EUR/USD                                1.0658  -0.24 %    -0.0026
 USD/JPY                                123.39   0.19 %     0.2400
 10-YR US TSY YLD                        2.278       --       0.01
 10-YR BUND YLD                          0.554       --       0.02
 SPOT GOLD                           $1,077.85  -0.43 %     -$4.61
 US CRUDE                               $41.78    0.1 %       0.04
 
 (Reporting by Atul Prakash)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐