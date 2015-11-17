European Factors to Watch-Shares seen opening sharply higher

LONDON, Nov 17 Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open 89 to 99 points higher, or up as much as 1.6 percent, Germany's DAX to gain 117 to 131 points, or up as much as 1.2 percent, and France's CAC 40 to rise 64 to 69 points, or up as much as 1.4 percent, on Tuesday. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index ended 0.2 percent higher at 1,460.76 points in the previous session. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0616 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2,053.19 1.49 % 30.15 NIKKEI 19630.63 1.22 % 236.94 MSCI ASIA EX-JP <.MIAPJ0000 410.33 1.47 % 5.94 PUS> EUR/USD 1.0658 -0.24 % -0.0026 USD/JPY 123.39 0.19 % 0.2400 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.278 -- 0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 0.554 -- 0.02 SPOT GOLD $1,077.85 -0.43 % -$4.61 US CRUDE $41.78 0.1 % 0.04 (Reporting by Atul Prakash)