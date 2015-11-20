European Factors to Watch-Shares seen mixed, central bank speeches in focus

LONDON Nov 20 European stocks were set to open mixed on Friday
after a top index hit a three month high in the previous session, with focus on
speeches by several European and U.S. central bankers.
Futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX, France's
and Britain's FTSE 100 were between 0.1 percent lower to 0.1
percent higher.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 hit its highest level since
August 19 on Thursday, before easing back to close 0.4 percent higher.
Several officials from the European Central Bank, including ECB President
Mario Draghi, are due to give speeches on Friday, while officials from the U.S.
Federal Reserve are also speaking.
"Traders will be eager to dissect key speeches from Draghi and the Fed later
today," Jonathan Sudaria, trader at London Capital Group, said in a note.
"Although policy is diverging between the ECB and the Fed, traders will
looking to ascertain how big any future stimulus plans will be from the ECB
whilst (hopefully) finding out how slow and drawn out the Fed's tightening plans
are."
While the earnings calendar was thin on Friday, there were further
developments in the Volkswagen scandal, as sources said U.S.
authorities were investigating German auto supplier Robert Bosch GmbH
over its role in VW's massive scheme to cheat U.S. emission standards.
In other company news, airline Air France said it had experienced
some reduction in traffic following last Friday's Paris attacks, but it was too
early to say how severe the impact on bookings will be.
COMPANY NEWS
DAIMLER
The carmaker is continuing discussions with BAIC Group about allowing the
Chinese company to take a stake in the Germany automaker, Daimler's China chief,
Hubertus Troska, said on Friday.
INFINEON
The chipmaker has expressed interest in investing in Japanese chip firm
Renesas Electronics Corp, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.
VOLKSWAGEN
Supervisory board meeting due to approve spending plans on plants, equipment
and technology for coming years.
Separately, deadline for Volkswagen to submit to U.S. environmental
regulators a plan to fix nearly 500,000 diesel cars that violate pollution
emission rules.
Volkswagen faced more pressure from officials in Washington and
California to buy back older diesel cars.
German lawyers are collecting the names of potential clients in preparation
for a possible class action suit against VW, which would have to be filed
outside of Germany, daily Handelsblatt reported on Friday.
BOSCH
U.S. authorities are investigating the auto supplier over its role in
Volkswagen's massive scheme to cheat U.S. emission standards, according to
people familiar with the matter.
VIVENDI TELECOM ITALIA
A group of Italian and foreign funds said on Thursday Vivendi's
proposal for additional members on the board of Telecom Italia raised
governance concerns and questions about its intentions for the Italian phone
group.
AIRBUS
Airbus believes introducing a sales-boosting upgrade to its A380 aircraft in
2022 may be too early, Chief Executive Fabrice Bregier said at an industry
gathering in New York on Thursday.
SANOFI
Chris Viehbacher, ousted last year after six years as CEO of French
drugmaker Sanofi SASY.PA, is settling into a new job that involves picking
promising experimental drugs before they have been tested in human trials.
AIR FRANCE
Air France has experienced some reduction in traffic following last
Friday's Paris attacks, but it is too early to say how severe the impact on
bookings will be, a company source said on Thursday.
VINCI
Subsidiary Eurovia won two contracts to design and build motorways in
Poland. The contracts are worth a total of 120 million euros.
BNP PARIBAS
French banking group BNP Paribas will double its investment in
renewable energy projects to 15 billion euros ($16.07 billion) by 2020 from 6.9
billion euros and will no longer finance coal extraction projects, it said on
Thursday.
JOHN LEWIS
John Lewis , Britain's biggest department store group,
said on Friday its sales rose 1.5 percent year-on-year in the week to Nov. 14,
delivering its first 100 million pound ($153 million) week of the festive
trading season.
ANTOFAGASTA
Chile's copper miner Antofagasta Minerals, which trimmed its 2015 output
target to 635,000 tonnes, is likely to produce about 3 percent more metal in
2016 due to a new mine and improvements at existing mines, its chief executive
officer said on Friday.
MOLESKINE
Appunti and Pentavest, two investors in the Italian notebook maker, are
selling 7.07 percent in the company through an accelerated bookbuilding,
according to bookrunner Banca IMI.
ENI
The energy group said it had launched the sale of its remaining 4 percent
stake in Galp.
GEOX
The company said it had signed a contract with Pou Sheng International for
exclusive distribution of Geox adult footwear collections in
China.
ABENGOA
Credit rating agency Moody's downgraded the engineer by one notch to B3,
citing concerns about its liquidity.
ABERTIS
Private equity firm CVC is selling a 6.3 percent stake in the toll road
firm, Merrill Lynch said on Thursday after market close.
(Reporting by Alistair Smout)