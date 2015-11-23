European Factors to Watch-Shares seen opening steady

MILAN Nov 23 European stocks were seen opening little changed
on Monday following a mixed showing in Asia overnight.
Financial spreadbetters expected Germany's DAX to open up to 5
points higher, or 0.05 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open up to 2
points higher, or 0.04 percent, while Britain's FTSE 100 is expected to
open 19-29 points lower, or 0.3-0.5 percent.
> Euro and commodities skid, Asia stocks mixed
> S&P 500 scores best week in almost a year
> Nikkei gains for a 4th day in choppy trade but trading thin before long
weekend
> U.S. bond prices fall, yield curve flattest since Aug
> Euro hits 7-month low vs dollar, dented by ECB stimulus expectations
> Gold extends losses on US rate hike view, stronger dollar
> Metals plunge to multi-year lows on China demand woes, stronger dollar
> U.S. oil plunges more than 2 pct on supply glut woes
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni)