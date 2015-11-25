版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 11月 25日 星期三 14:14 BJT

European Factors to Watch- Shares seen opening higher

LONDON, Nov 25 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE
100 to open 19 to 22 points higher, or up 0.4 percent, Germany's DAX
 to open up 19 to 24 points, or 0.2 percent higher, and France's CAC 40
 to open 8 to 18 points higher, or up 0.4 percent.
    
    MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:   
    
 Lafargeholcim Ltd                 Q3 2015 Lafargeholcim Ltd Earnings
                                   Release
 United Utilities                  Half Year 2015 United Utilities
 Group PLC                         Group PLC Earnings Release
  
 (Reporting by Alistair Smout)

