European Factors to Watch-Shares seen marginally higher

BRIEF-Hercules Capital prices $200.0 million of convertible senior notes
MILAN Nov 26 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 10-12 points higher, or 0.15-0.19 percent, Germany's DAX to open 9-12 points higher, or 0.08-0.11 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 8-9 points higher, or 0.16-0.18 percent. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------
> Asian shares edge up, euro under pressure as ECB looms > Wall St indexes flat in pre-holiday lull; health, consumer up > Nikkei rebounds, but iPhone LCD suppliers slump > U.S. bond prices rise on German debt, inflation data > Dollar back on bullish footing on upbeat data, shaky euro > Gold near multi-year lows as U.S. data supports rate hike view > Nickel leads broad rally amid possible output cuts > Brent down; U.S. oil up on stock, rig data in thin Thanksgiving trade (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)
* Northern Blizzard Resources Inc. announces increase and extension to substantial issuer bid
Jan 19 The NFL's Oakland Raiders filed paperwork with the league on Thursday to move to Las Vegas following months of negotiations to build a new stadium in Nevada, officials said.