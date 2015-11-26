European Factors to Watch-Futures point to steady open

(Adds futures prices)

MILAN Nov 26 European shares were seen opening little changed on Thursday, following gains in Asia and a flat close on Wall Street overnight, with activity expected to be thin due a national holiday in the United States.

At 0706 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 were down 0.09 percent, futures for Germany's DAX were up 0.07 percent, futures for France's CAC were down 0.11 percent, and futures for Britain's FTSE 100 were up 0.08 percent.

Asian shares advanced on Thursday, while the euro remained under pressure on growing bets that the ECB will roll out more stimulus soon even as the U.S. Federal Reserve looks set to raise interest rates.

On Wednesday, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index gained 1.43 percent.

Trading in U.S. stocks is closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving, crimping volumes.

COMPANY NEWS

DEUTSCHE BANK

A class action lawsuit, filed Wednesday, accuses 10 of Wall Street's biggest banks, including Deutsche Bank, and two trading platforms of conspiring to limit competition in the $320 trillion market for interest rate swaps.

VOLKSWAGEN

The California Air Resources Board on Wednesday ordered Volkswagen AGto draft a plan by early January to fix more than 15,000 3.0-liter diesel engine cars and SUVs sold in the state since 2009 that emit up to nine times legally allowable emissions.

South Korea on Thursday ordered a recall of 125,522 vehicles.

CREDIT SUISSE

The Swiss bank said its investment banking joint venture in China has won approval to provide securities brokerage services, in a further sign of China's gradual warming to foreign players in its securities industry.

GLAXOSMITHKLINE

GlaxoSmithKline Plc GSK.L has cut 40 percent of its sales reps in China and axed some units as it eyes a return to growth in 2016, after sales plunged during a bribery scandal that landed it with a record $490 million fine in 2014.

RIO TINTO

Rio Tinto is lining up project financing for a $4 billion expansion of its long-delayed Oyu Tolgoi copper mine in Mongolia and will make a final investment decision early next year, a senior executive said on Thursday.

TESCO PLC

Tesco Plc has agreed to pay $12 million to settle a U.S. shareholder lawsuit claiming that accounting irregularities inflated the share price of Britain's largest retailer.

TELECOM ITALIA, VIVENDI

Telecom Italia said a request by top investor Vivendi that its board be enlarged would be added to the agenda of a shareholder meeting on Dec. 15.

RAIFFEISEN BANK

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is to buy 30 percent of Raiffeisen Bank Aval, the Ukrainian unit of Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) RBIV.VI, the banks said on Wednesday.

TOTAL

The French oil major said it successfully placed a new debt financing of $1.2 billion aimed at giving it access to a new investor base.

CREDIT AGRICOLE, AMUNDI

The French bank reaped some 170 million euros from the sale of shares in asset management group Amundi following Amundi's stock market flotation this month.

ABENGOA

Abengoa will be removed from the Spanish blue-chip market, the Ibex as of Nov. 27 after beginning insolvency proceeding on Wednesday. Separately, ratings agency Fitch downgraded Abengoa to "CC" on Wednesday.

ACCIONA

Acciona, as part of a consortium, has been selected as preferred bidder to build a hydroelectric facility in Canada with a total capacity of 1,100 megawatts and an expected investment of C$8.3 billion ($6.25 billion). The consortium includes Samsung Canada and Petrowest Corporation.

