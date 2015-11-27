European Factors to Watch- Shares seen edging lower

LONDON Nov 27 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 21 points lower, or down 0.3 percent, Germany's DAX to open down 10 points, or 0.1 percent lower, and France's CAC 40 to open 22 points lower, or down 0.4 percent.

MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) :

0700 DE Import prices

0700 GB Nationwide house prices

0745 FR Consumer spending

0900 IT Business, Consumer confidence

0930 GB GDP 2nd release, business investment

1000 EZ Business climate, economic sentiment

1200 DE Gfk Consumer Sentiment

(Reporting by Alistair Smout)