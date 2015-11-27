European Factors to Watch- Shares seen edging lower

BRIEF-American National Bankshares Q4 earnings per share $0.48
* American National Bankshares Inc reports fourth quarter 2016 earnings
LONDON Nov 27 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 21 points lower, or down 0.3 percent, Germany's DAX to open down 10 points, or 0.1 percent lower, and France's CAC 40 to open 22 points lower, or down 0.4 percent.
MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) :
0700 DE Import prices
0700 GB Nationwide house prices
0745 FR Consumer spending
0900 IT Business, Consumer confidence
0930 GB GDP 2nd release, business investment
1000 EZ Business climate, economic sentiment
1200 DE Gfk Consumer Sentiment
------------------------------------------------------------------------------ > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares fall, ECB stimulus bets subdue euro > Nikkei edges down, flat for the week; charts signal vulnerability > FOREX-Dollar subdued in post-holiday trade, euro under pressure > PRECIOUS-Gold poised for 6th straight weekly drop > METALS-Aluminium and nickel eye big weekly gains > Oil prices drop on China data, firmer dollar
(Reporting by Alistair Smout)
* American National Bankshares Inc reports fourth quarter 2016 earnings
* Graphic: World FX rates in 2017 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh (Updates to U.S. market close, adds commentary)
* Skyworks announces new $500 million stock repurchase program