European Factors to Watch-Shares seen opening higher

LONDON Dec 1 Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open 32 to 34 points higher, or up as much as 0.5 percent, Germany's DAX to gain 39 to 46 points, or as much as 0.4 percent, and France's CAC 40 to rise 17 to 25 points, or as much as 0.5 percent, on Tuesday.