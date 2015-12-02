European Factors to Watch-Shares seen rising at open

(Adds company news items)

LONDON Dec 2 European stocks were seen opening higher on Wednesday, a day ahead of a key European Central Bank (ECB) meeting at which the ECB is expected to unveil new economic stimulus measures.

Financial spreadbetters at IG expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open up by 21 points, or 0.3 percent higher, Germany's DAX to open up by 24 points, or 0.2 percent higher, and for France's CAC 40 to open up by 8 points, or 0.2 percent. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------

COMPANY NEWS:

ABENGOA :

Spanish renewable energy and engineering group Abengoa faces a civil lawsuit after shareholders accused the indebted company of keeping them in the dark when it last week initiated insolvency proceedings.

ALSTOM :

French train maker Alstom should use the proceeds of the sale of its energy unit to make acquisitions abroad and could consider a tie-up with Canadian rival Bombardier, French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday.

CVC/RAC:

Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners Ltd is expected to announce a 2.2 billion euro ($2.34 billion) deal to take a majority stake in RAC Ltd, Britain's second-largest roadside recovery group, Sky News reported.

FIAT CHRYSLER :

New car sales in Italy, Europe's fourth-largest car market, rose 23.47 percent in November from the same month a year ago to 134,021 vehicles, the transport ministry said on Tuesday. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' share of the Italian market stood at 27.85 percent in November, compared with 27.6 percent the previous month, according to calculations done by Reuters.

ORANGE /TELECOM ITALIA :

French telecoms group Orange has hired investment banks Morgan Stanley and BNP Paribas to assess the merits of doing a deal with other network operators in Europe, including Telecom Italia, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

VALEO :

BNP Paribas has launched the sale of around 1.3 million Valeo shares, representing 1.7 percent of Valeo's capital through an accelerated bookbuild offering to institutional investors. The sale is part of the hedging of a derivative transaction entered into with BpiFrance Participations.