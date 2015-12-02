European Factors to Watch-Equity futures rise

(Adds futures prices, more company news items)

LONDON Dec 2 European equity futures rose on Wednesday, a day ahead of a key European Central Bank (ECB) meeting at which the ECB is expected to unveil new economic stimulus measures.

Futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX, France's CAC and Britain's FTSE 100 were all up by between 0.4-0.5 percent.

Investors are pricing in a deposit rate cut and an increase in the size, scope and length of the trillion-euro bond-buying programme at the ECB meeting on Thursday, and this has put pressure on the euro whose weakness has in turn given European exporters such as carmakers and luxury goods stocks a lift. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------

COMPANY NEWS:

ABENGOA :

Spanish renewable energy and engineering group Abengoa faces a civil lawsuit after shareholders accused the indebted company of keeping them in the dark when it last week initiated insolvency proceedings.

ACCORHOTELS :

The chief executive of AccorHotels told BFM that the Paris attacks earlier this month had a "real economic impact", adding that he had noted a drop in last-minute bookings.

ALSTOM :

French train maker Alstom should use the proceeds of the sale of its energy unit to make acquisitions abroad and could consider a tie-up with Canadian rival Bombardier, French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday.

CVC/RAC:

Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners Ltd is expected to announce a 2.2 billion euro ($2.34 billion) deal to take a majority stake in RAC Ltd, Britain's second-largest roadside recovery group, Sky News reported.

EDAG:

German automotive engineering group Edag has priced its initial public offer at the bottom of its prospective price range, the company said on Tuesday, raising some 191 million euros for its owner.

FIAT CHRYSLER :

New car sales in Italy, Europe's fourth-largest car market, rose 23.47 percent in November from the same month a year ago to 134,021 vehicles, the transport ministry said on Tuesday. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' share of the Italian market stood at 27.85 percent in November, compared with 27.6 percent the previous month, according to calculations done by Reuters.

ORANGE /TELECOM ITALIA :

French telecoms group Orange has hired investment banks Morgan Stanley and BNP Paribas to assess the merits of doing a deal with other network operators in Europe, including Telecom Italia, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

VALEO :

BNP Paribas has launched the sale of around 1.3 million Valeo shares, representing 1.7 percent of Valeo's capital through an accelerated bookbuild offering to institutional investors. The sale is part of the hedging of a derivative transaction entered into with BpiFrance Participations.

VOLKSWAGEN /ROBERT BOSCH:

German auto supplier Robert Bosch GmbH has been accused of conspiring with Volkswagen AG to evade diesel emissions standards in at least 11 million vehicles worldwide in a class action lawsuit filed late on Monday.