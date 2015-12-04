版本:
European Factors to Watch-Shares seen opening lower

LONDON Dec 4 Britain's FTSE 100 is likely to open about 43 points lower, or down 0.7 percent, Germany's DAX to fall around 86 points, or 0.8 percent, and France's CAC 40 to drop 40 points, or 0.9 percent, on Friday, according to IG. (Reporting by Atul Prakash)

