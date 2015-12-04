European Factors to Watch-Shares seen extending losses

(Adds company news, detail)

LONDON Dec 4 European shares were expected to open lower on Friday, extending their losses from the previous session when the European Central Bank's (ECB) stimulus package disappointed some investors.

Futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX , France's CAC and Britain's FTSE were down 0.4 to 0.7 percent by 0731 GMT.

"We are left with a market that is now of the belief that we are unlikely to see further easing," Chris Weston, chief market strategist at IG, said in a note.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index slumped 3.3 percent, its biggest fall since late August, on Thursday after the ECB's policy update fell well short of high expectations.

While the central bank announced to extend its asset purchase programme, it did not increase its size, and bets that there might be further easing were dashed.

COMPANY NEWS

VOLKSWAGEN

The carmaker has told banks supplying a 20 billion-euro credit line that it would sell assets if it finds no other way of repaying the one-year loan, two people familiar with the matter said.

Luxury division Audi has appointed a new chairman and a new development chief at a meeting of its supervisory board as it struggles to recover from an emissions scandal.

RENAULT

French carmaker Renault will return to Formula One as a full constructor next year after agreeing key contracts to acquire the Lotus team, the company said.

Renault-Nissan Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said talks to resolve a standoff with the French government over voting rights were ongoing, but he hoped to resolve the matter by a board meeting on Dec. 11.

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL

The company is seeking to secure a $7 billion credit facility in north America as back-up for its $70 billion acquisition of BG Group, sources said on Thursday.

UBS

UBS is buying back senior and subordinated debt worth roughly 16 billion Swiss francs ($16.13 billion) in a tender offer due to end on Dec. 15, the Swiss bank said on Friday.

AXA

French insurer AXA has set a range for its solvency ratio under the European industry's new capital rules of 170-230 percent of the minimum requirement, which it said would allow it to pay higher dividends, invest in business growth and maintain its current investment risk appetite.

ELEKTA

The Swedish medical technology group posted second-quarter core earnings above market expectations on Friday and said it expected sales growth to continue to be modest for its current fiscal year.

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse has raised 4.7 billion Swiss francs via its newly completed rights offering, the Swiss bank said on Thursday, placing nearly all of 261 million shares offered with existing investors and bringing its capital raising programme to a close.

THYSSENKRUPP

The industrial group aims to boost profitability of its steel business by improving its IT infrastructure and relations with suppliers and customers, division head Andreas Goss said in an interview with Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung.

RWE

RWE could triple investments in wind and solar power in a big expansion of its renewables business, its CEO told Reuters, days after the company announced it would break itself up to cope with a crisis in conventional energy generation.

SABMILLER

An Australian beer company owned by SABMiller said on Friday it has recalled more than a million bottles of beer after broken glass was found in the product, a setback at the start of traditionally busy holiday season sales.

BMW

Switzerland's Federal Administrative Court has upheld a 156 million Swiss franc ($157 million) fine against the German luxury carmaker that anti-trust authorities levied in 2012, the court said on Friday.

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP

UKFI extended Lloyds Banking Group's trading plan.

BAE SYSTEMS

Aerospace and defence group BAE Systems announced a bond issue totalling $1.5 billion.

EASYJET

Low-cost airline easyJet reported a rise in November passenger numbers.

BERKELEY

Builder Berkeley said it was on course to meet its profit target.

SIKA AG

Saint-Gobain's attempted takeover of the Swiss company, launched a year ago, would destroy value at Sika and thus hurt Saint-Gobain, the Swiss company's chairman told its French rival's shareholders in an open letter published Thursday.

BSI

Brazil's BTG Pactual is said to plan the sale of Swiss private bank BSI, acquired just three months ago - Bloomberg (bloom.bg/1HJjbY0)

CAIXABANK

Spanish lender Caixabank said on Thursday it was selling stakes in Bank of East Asia and Mexico's Inbursa to its holding company Criteria in a 2.65 billion euro ($2.90 billion) deal to free up capital.

CARREFOUR

Trading activity at the retailer was "good" last month with the Paris attacks only briefly weighing on the sales in its French hypermarkets, and the end of the year is "as it should be", Chief Executive Georges Plassat said.

VIVENDI

The media group's plan to appoint board members to represent it within Telecom Italia does not aim to interfere with the current board and the firm has no plans to merge the two groups, the company said.

EIFFAGE

The French construction and concessions company has appointed Benoit de Ruffray to become its new chief executive, two sources close to the matter said.

ORANGE

Britain's Vodafone and Orange will pay up to 330 million euros between them for the rights to screen Spanish soccer matches in bars, restaurants and other public spaces.

TECHNIP

The oil services company said it won a contract worth 50-100 million euros from Unipetrol to supply four cracking furnaces for their ethylene plant in Zaluzi, Czech Republic.

