European Factors to Watch-Shares seen opening slightly higher

LONDON Dec 8 Britain's FTSE 100 is expected to open 12 points higher on Tuesday, or up 0.19 percent, Germany's DAX to gain 21 points, or 0.19 percent, and France's CAC 40 to rise 7 points, or 0.15 percent, according to IG.

(Reporting by Atul Prakash)

