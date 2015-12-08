European Factors to Watch-Shares head for steady open

LONDON Dec 8 European shares headed for a steady open on
Tuesday, with a slight recovery in crude oil prices and some positive company
updates seen underpinning the market.
Futures for the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX
, France's CAC and Britain's FTSE 100 were flat to 0.2
percent higher by 0728 GMT.
Energy stocks will be in focus as crude oil prices edged away from nearly
7-year lows in the previous session as China reported strong commodity imports
despite economic weakness. The European Oil and Gas index fell sharply
on Monday, tracking weaker oil prices.
On the company news front, Swiss Re reaffirmed its new targets
for 2016 and said it hoped to grow shareholder payouts ahead of the reinsurer's
investor day.
Air France KLM reported a 1.8 percent rise in passenger traffic in
November and estimated the negative impact of the Nov. 13 militant attacks in
Paris at around 50 million euros ($54.27 million).
COMPANY NEWS
RIO TINTO
Rio Tinto said it expects its 2016 capital spending budget to fall by about
$500 million to $5 billion, but said it remained well placed to invest in its
businesses.
ORANGE, BOUYGUES
France's largest telecom operator, Orange SA, is in talks to buy
telecommunication and media assets from Bouygues SA, Bloomberg reported on
Monday, citing sources.
BHP BILLITON
A deadly dam burst at a Brazilian iron ore mine has triggered a civil
lawsuit seeking 20 billion reais ($5.31 billion) in environmental and property
damages from mine operator Samarco and its owners, BHP Billiton Ltd and Vale SA
, Vale said in a securities filing on Monday.
EDF, KLEPIERRE
Euronext said on Monday EDF shares would no longer be part of France's main
CAC 40 index from Dec. 21. Shares in real estate company Klepierre will
join the index instead.
VIVENDI, GAMELOFT
The French media group said on Monday it had recently raised its stake in
video game developer Gameloft to 26.69 percent but that no decision had been
taken at this stage regarding a potential public tender offer on Gameloft.
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO
The French commercial property specialist said on Monday it had signed an
agreement to dispose of an office building in the Paris region for a net
disposal price of approximately 267 million euros ($289.59 million).
HSBC
HSBC is looking to boost investment banking profits by packaging more of its
loans into bonds and selling them to investors in the United States.
OIL COMPANIES
EU antitrust regulators have dropped Shell, BP, and Statoil
from an investigation into suspected rigging of ethanol benchmarks,
focusing instead on three producers of the biofuel.
TELECOM ITALIA
U.S. investment bank JP Morgan has built up a long position
equivalent to a 10.134 percent stake in Telecom Italia , a filing by Italian
market watchdog Consob showed on Monday.
COMMERZBANK
The bank plans to restart lending across Europe for the first time since the
financial crisis in 2008, Handelsblatt reported, citing an executive.
NOVARTIS
More than 90 percent of young people with a deadly form of blood cancer
showed complete remission after getting a new Novartis therapy, mirroring
findings from previous smaller samples and buoying the drugmaker's hopes for
U.S. approval in 2017.
FERROVIAL
Australian detention camp operator Broadspectrum on Tuesday advised
shareholders to take no action on a takeover offer from Spanish infrastructure
giant Ferrovial SA FER.MC, suggesting it undervalued the company.
AIRBUS
The aerospace group is exploring a sale of Vector Aerospace Corp, a unit
that services and maintains aircraft, in a deal that could be valued at more
than $800 million, people familiar with the matter said.
OSRAM
The lighting company will keep to a planned 3 billion euro investment
program that includes costs of a new factory in Malaysia despite criticism from
investors, Chief Executive Olaf Berlien told Handelsblatt.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)