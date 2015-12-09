European Factors to Watch-Shares seen back up slightly after sell-off

LONDON Dec 9 European stocks were seen opening slightly higher on Wednesday after a sharp fall in the previous session.

Financial spreadbetters at IG expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open up by 20 points, or 0.3 percent higher. Germany's DAX was seen up by 16 points, or 0.2 percent higher, while France's CAC-40 was seen up by 9 points, or 0.2 percent higher.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 1.8 percent to 1,437.77 points on Tuesday, its lowest close since late October, with the STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources sector dropping 6.6 percent to its lowest level since March 2009 as mining stocks slumped. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks slip as commodity rout feeds demand fears > US STOCKS-Wall St ends choppy session lower, weighed by China, oil > Nikkei falls to lowest close in more than a month > TREASURIES-Yields drift higher in tight ranges as oil steadies > FOREX-Commodity currencies nurse losses, euro inches higher > PRECIOUS-Gold adds to gains but looming U.S. rate hike weighs > METALS-Copper steady amid poor China data, export tax moves > Oil rises as U.S. crude inventories dip, Japan machinery orders bounce

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)