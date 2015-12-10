European Factors to Watch on Thursday, Dec 10

LONDON, Dec 10 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 20 to 31 points lower, or down 0.5 percent, Germany's DAX to open 50 to 58 points lower, or down up to 0.5 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open down 30 to 32 points, or 0.7 percent lower. MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING: Industria de Nine Months 2015 Industria de Diseno Textil SA Diseno Textil SA Earnings Release Whitbread PLC Q3 2015 Whitbread PLC Trading Statement Release Centrica PLC Centrica PLC Trading Update Release TUI AG Full Year 2015 TUI AG Earnings Release ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia slips as weak oil feeds growth worries > US STOCKS-Wall St falls alongside oil on global growth concerns > Nikkei slips as sliding oil, firmer yen hurt sentiment > TREASURIES-Prices rise on safety bid as oil, stocks slide > FOREX-Dollar nurses losses, Aussie soars on jobs surprise > PRECIOUS-Gold sits tight as possible U.S. rate hike looms > METALS-Shanghai metals climb on hopes for government support > Crude prices rises on dip in crude inventories, but glut still bites (Reporting by Alistair Smout)