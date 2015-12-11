European Factors to Watch-Shares seen slightly weaker at open

LONDON Dec 11 European stocks were seen opening lower on Friday, with a leading regional equity index set for a weekly loss, as falling commodity prices have put pressure on markets before a widely expected rise in U.S. interest rates next week.

Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open down by 14-16 points, or 0.2-0.3 percent lower. Germany's DAX was seen flat to down by 13 points, or 0.1 percent lower, while France's CAC was seen down by 2-12 points, or down by up to 0.3 percent.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 0.2 percent on Thursday, having at one staged touched a two-month low.

The index is down by around 6 percent in December, having fallen after the European Central Bank disappointed some investors with only limited new economic stimulus measures this month, and the index is also down 2 percent this week. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)