European Factors to Watch-Shares seen opening little changed

MILAN Dec 14 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 3-4 points lower, or 0.05-0.07 percent, Germany's DAX to open 3-6 points lower, or 0.03-0.06 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open flat to 3 points lower, or 0.07 percent.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT XX GMT: > Asia stocks drop as oil rout deepens, yuan extends slide > Wall St drops as oil's multi-yr low adds to investor fears > Nikkei tumbles over 3 pct to 6-week low as oil plunges > Yields plunge in line with oil drop > Dollar index edges up with Fed in focus, yuan weakens further > Gold ticks up but looming U.S. interest rate hike weighs > London copper slips from two-week high > Oil prices drop for 7th session on oversupply worries

(Reporting by Danilo Masoni)