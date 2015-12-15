European Factors to Watch-Shares seen rising at open

LONDON Dec 15 European stocks were seen opening higher on Tuesday, with markets expected to stabilise after a slump in the previous session which saw European shares fall to their lowest level in two-and-a-half months.

Financial spreadbetters at IG expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open up by 68 points, or 1.2 percent higher. Germany's DAX was seen up by 149 points, or 1.5 percent higher, while France's CAC 40 was seen up by 65 points or 1.5 percent higher.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 1.8 percent on Monday to its lowest level since early October, as a slump in oil prices weighed on equity markets.

Asian stock markets steadied on Tuesday, although gains were limited by investors' caution before a widely anticipated U.S. interest rate increase by the U.S. Federal Reserve. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)