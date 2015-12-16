版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 12月 16日 星期三 14:18 BJT

European Factors to Watch-Shares seen extending gains

LONDON Dec 16 Britain's FTSE 100 is likely to open about 22 points higher, or up 0.4 percent, Germany's DAX to gain around 30 points, or 0.3 percent, and France's CAC 40 to rise about 16 points, or 0.4 percent, on Wednesday, according to IG.

(Reporting by Atul Prakash)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐