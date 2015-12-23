European Factors to Watch-Shares seen higher at open

LONDON Dec 23 European stocks were seen opening higher on Wednesday, tracking gains on Asian and U.S. equity markets.

Financial spreadbetters at IG expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open up by 26 points, or 0.4 percent higher. Germany's DAX and France's CAC were both seen up by 0.6 percent, with the DAX expected to rise by 58 points while the CAC was seen up by 28 points. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks near 2-week highs, oil tries to rally > US STOCKS-Wall Street rally sends Dow up 1 percent > TREASURIES-Yields rise on U.S. economic data, crude price rebound > FOREX-Dollar treads water after mixed US data provides few catalysts > PRECIOUS-Gold rises as oil prices tick up, dollar retreats > METALS-London copper nudges higher, shorts close out positions > U.S. crude briefly rises to premium over Brent as exports loom

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)