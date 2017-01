European Factors to Watch-Shares seen higher at open

(Adds company news items)

LONDON Dec 23 European stocks were seen opening higher on Wednesday, tracking gains on Asian and U.S. equity markets.

Financial spreadbetters at IG expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open up by 26 points, or 0.4 percent higher. Germany's DAX and France's CAC were both seen up by 0.6 percent, with the DAX expected to rise by 58 points while the CAC was seen up by 28 points.

COMPANY NEWS:

ASTRAZENECA :

U.S. health regulators on Tuesday approved AztraZeneca's drug Zurampic to treat a condition associated with gout to be used in combination with another type of drug that reduces production of uric acid in the body.

BASF /SEQUA PETROLEUM:

Sequa Petroleum has called off a planned $602 million purchase of Norwegian offshore field interests from Wintershall, the oil and gas subsidiary of BASF, citing a poor market environment.

BG /ROYAL DUTCH SHELL :

Royal Dutch Shell's proposed $53 billion takeover of rival BG Group will work even if future oil prices are in the low $60s a barrel, it said on Tuesday in announcing another $5 billion cut in spending next year to weather low oil prices.

HENKEL :

Germany's Henkel & Co KGAa AG filed on Tuesday a request with Brazilian antitrust regulators to review a decision to approve Coty Inc's purchase last month of Hypermarcas SA's beauty care unit.

SHIRE /BAXALTA :

Drug maker Shire Plc has made a new acquisition offer for peer Baxalta International Inc that is roughly in line with the latter's valuation expectations, making a deal in the coming weeks likely, people familiar with the matter said.

SYNGENTA :

Swiss agrichemicals group Syngenta is in talks with Monsanto , ChemChina and other rivals but has not received a concrete takeover offer and is keeping all options open, Chairman Michel Demare told a Swiss newspaper.

VOLKSWAGEN :

Porsche workers have agreed to concessions worth several hundred million euros to secure production of an all-electric sports car at the manufacturer's biggest plant, a spokesman for the company said.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)