European Factors to Watch-Shares seen opening lower in thin trading

LONDON Dec 28 Germany's DAX and
France's CAC share indexes were set to open slightly
lower on Monday, with trading expected to be thin because of a
public holiday in the United Kingdom.
Futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX
and French CAC were down by 0.1 to 0.2 percent
by 0701 GMT.
Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 index, which ended 0.2
percent higher on Thursday, remains closed on Monday. In
continental Europe, Spain's IBEX finished 0.4 percent
higher, while the CAC fell 0.2 percent a day before the
Christmas holiday.
Asian stocks dipped on Monday amid a lack of immediate
directional cues in light year-end trade, although Japanese
shares managed to rise following a rebound in crude oil prices
from multiple-year lows.
COMPANY NEWS
ADIDAS
The company expects sourcing costs to rise by half a billion
euros in 2016 due to negative currency effects, CFO Robin
Stalker told Boersen-Zeitung, adding he was very happy about
business in 2015.
COMMERZBANK
Commerzbank has sued four banks in the United States,
claiming that they failed to properly monitor billions of
dollars in toxic mortgage-backed securities acquired by the
German lender before the 2008 financial crisis.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
Monte dei Paschi has signed a binding agreement to sell a
portfolio of non-performing loans with a gross book value of 1
billion euros ($1.1 billion) to a Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE
vehicle, Italy's third-largest bank said on Monday.
E.ON
E.ON supervisory board Chairman Werner Wenning criticised
Germany's shift to greener energy, saying it had failed to reach
its goals of improved cost effectiveness, security of supply and
environmental protection, according to an interview in weekly
Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.
LUFTHANSA, AIR BERLIN
Germany plans legislation requiring random drug and alcohol
testing of pilots, hoping to reduce the risk of a repeat of the
Germanwings crash in March, Transport Minister Alexander
Dobrindt was quoted as saying on Sunday.
TRANSOCEAN
Transocean, one of the world's largest offshore
drilling companies, said on Monday that Shell had opted
to terminate its contract for the harsh environment
semisubmersible Polar Pioneer before the expiration in July,
2017.
SWISS BANKS
Four Swiss banks will pay a total of more than $178 million
to the U.S. Department of Justice to avoid possible prosecution
for helping Americans evade taxes, the department said on
Wednesday.
AIRBUS
Airbus subsidiary Airbus Defence and Space has
signed a contract with Inmarsat to build two next
generation mobile communications satellites.
OSRAM
Siemens may consider to sell its 17 percent stake
in Osram to an Asian investor, Handelsblatt says, citing
industry sources.
AIR FRANCE-KLM
The Alter union, which represents a minority of pilots at
Air France, warned on Saturday it would call a new strike on
Jan. 10 to Jan. 13, if the management did not end a disciplinary
procedure regarding two pilots involved in violent protests that
had taken place in October.
AREVA
French nuclear group Areva said on Thursday it had chosen an
offer from U.S Mirion and private equity firm Charterhouse to
buy Canberra, its nuclear instrumentation and measurement
business.
ATOS
Business services companies Cognizant Technology Solutions
Corp, NTT Data Corp and Atos SE are competing
to acquire Perot Systems, an IT management business of Dell Inc,
according to people familiar with the matter.
ALTICE
Telecoms and media group Altice has won exclusive rights to
broadcast Portuguese football team FC Porto matches at home for
the national championship, starting in 2018. The Portuguese club
said on Sunday the contract signed for 457.5 million euros with
Altice's subsidiary Portugal Telecom covers ten seasons. It's
the biggest contract in the history of sports in Portugal, the
club said.
SARTORIUS
The group does not exclude to update its 2020 financial
targets early next year as profitability increases faster than
expected, CEO Joachim Kreuzburg told Frankfurter Allgemeine
Zeitung.
SCHALTBAU HOLDING
The company said late Tuesday it exercised its option to
acquire a majority in Spain's Albatros S.L., raising its stake
to about 92 percent from 40 percent.
PORSCHE SE
Hans-Peter Porsche, the grandson of Beetle designer
Ferdinand Porsche, plans to leave the supervisory board of
Porsche SE in the next two to four years to make way for his son
Daniell, Porsche told weekly paper Sonntag Aktuell.
ABENGOA
Spanish thermal solar power and engineering firm Abengoa
signed an agreement with its creditor banks on
Thursday for a 106-million-euro credit line to help avert what
would be Spain's biggest-ever bankruptcy.
ENI
Egypt has reached an agreement with the Italian oil major to
launch work at Zohr gas field, the country's Petroleum Minister
Tarek El-Molla said on Saturday according to a statement
published by the State information service website.
TELECOM ITALIA
The Italian phone company said on Wednesday it would appeal
to Lazio administrative court against a fine by Italy's
competition authority.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)