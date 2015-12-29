European Factors to Watch-Shares seen slightly higher at open

LONDON Dec 29 European stocks were seen opening slightly higher on Tuesday, helped by gains on Asian equity markets which benefited from a slight stabilisation in crude oil prices.

Financial spreadbetters at IG expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open up by 2 points, marking a flat start. Germany's DAX and France's CAC were both seen rising by 0.6 percent, with the DAX expected to open up by 62 points, while the CAC was seen up by 28 points.

Asian stocks poked into positive territory on Tuesday, shrugging off early losses as Chinese shares stabilised a day after marking their biggest loss in a month and crude prices took back some lost ground.

Crude oil futures stabilised after both Brent and U.S. crude prices dropped more than 3 percent during the previous session, which in turn had caused European stock markets to lose ground on Monday.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)