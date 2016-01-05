European Factors to Watch-Shares seen bouncing back, miners may outperform

(Updates futures prices, adds company news)
LONDON Jan 5 European shares were set to
rebound on Tuesday following a recovery in commodities prices
and some stabilisation in Chinese markets, a day after poor
Chinese factory numbers triggered a sharp sell-off in local
equities and hit world markets.
Futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX
, Britain's FTSE and France's CAC rose
1.0 to 1.2 percent by 0755 GMT.
"Asian markets, led by China, appear to have found some
stability overnight despite another volatile start to the
trading day on Tuesday, which is providing a temporary boost to
European futures ahead of the open," ONADA analyst Craig Erlam
said in a note.
Chinese regulators leapt to support stock markets early on
Tuesday, with the central bank pouring cash into the money
market system and the securities regulator suggesting it might
restrict share sales by major shareholders.
The securities regulator defended the functioning of the new
"circuit breaker" policy that caused Chinese stock markets to
suspend trade on Monday after markets fell 7 percent, triggering
the mechanism on the very first day it came into effect. The
CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in
Shanghai and Shenzhen closed 0.3 percent higher on Tuesday.
Mining stocks will be in focus as prices of major industrial
metals rose more than 1 percent after falling in the previous
session on concerns about demand for raw materials in China, the
world's biggest metals consumer.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index lost 2.5
percent on Monday, its biggest one-day drop since a 3.3 percent
fall on Dec. 3, as weak Chinese data weighed on world stock
markets. The euro zone's Euro STOXX 50 index fell
3.1 percent, while Germany's DAX slumped 4.3 percent.
COMPANY NEWS
VOLKSWAGEN
The U.S. Justice Department on Monday filed a civil suit
against Volkswagen AG for allegedly violating the Clean Air Act
by installing illegal devices to impair emission control systems
in 600,000 vehicles.
NEXT
British clothing retailer Next said on Tuesday its sales
performance in the run-up to Christmas was disappointing,
blaming unusually warm weather in November and December, poor
stock availability and increased online competition.
KUONI
The group said it had received tentative offers from third
parties to buy the travel company and its businesses. Kuoni said
the offers were preliminary and it was evaluating the situation,
with no certainty that an offer will be made.
L'OREAL
The French cosmetics group said it had agreed to buy assets
from U.S. company Raylon Corporation, which is owned by the
Hafetz family and supplies U.S. hair salons with professional
beauty products.
RTL
The broadcaster is to launch an international
German-language channel to cater to up to 10 million Germans
living abroad, an RTL executive is quoted as saying by
Handelsblatt.
DIALOG
Microchip Technology Inc is planning to submit a
binding offer for Atmel Corp by early next week,
according to people familiar with the matter, challenging
Atmel's planned merger with Dialog Semiconductor Plc.
ORANGE
French telecom operator Orange confirmed on Tuesday it was
in renewed preliminary talks about a merger with domestic rival
Bouygues Telecom.
Separately, Orange said it entered exclusive talks with
Groupama to create Orange Bank, a 100 percent mobile bank, in a
deal that could see Orange buy a 65 percent stake in Groupama
Banque. The launch of Orange Bank is planned for the start of
2017 in France, followed by other European markets such as Spain
or Belgium.
TRIGANO
The motorhome and caravan company said first-quarter revenue
rose 29 percent to 311.1 million euros.
TECHNICOLOR
Technicolor announced a agreement with Philips to merge part
of their high dynamic range (HDR) business, including content
creation tools, encoding and decoding software and
implementation support.
BIOMERIEUX
The in vitro diagnostics company announced the purchase of
privately held Belgian firm Applied Maths, which develops
software for databasing, analysis and interpretation of complex
biological data.
SAINT-GOBAIN
The building materials group said it bought Brazilian
specialty tubing company SG Plasticos, based in the state of Sao
Paulo.
ROCHE
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd said it had reached
agreement with Roche/OSI regarding ongoing patent disputes
relating to anti-cancer medicine Erlotinib Hydrochloride. The
settlement ends patent litigation on the product and would have
no material impact on the company. bit.ly/1R8tWGz
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO
Britain's drug regulators have given the go-ahead for a
British American Tobacco electronic-cigarette vaping
device to be sold as a quit smoking medicine, the first such
product to be given a drug licence in the UK.
BARCLAYS
Barclays Plc plans to shut its India equities
business as part of the British bank's efforts to slash costs
and boost profit, two sources with direct knowledge of the
development said on Monday.
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
New car sales in Italy, Europe's fourth-largest car market,
rose 18.65 percent in December from a year earlier to 109,395
vehicles, the transport ministry said on Monday. FCA's market
share rose to 29.46 percent in December from 27.85 percent the
previous month, Reuters calculations showed.
